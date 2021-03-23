Sallis, Hepburn to be teammates in Friday's Metro All-Star boys basketball game

Hunter Sallis and Chucky Hepburn have been high school rivals for four years at Millard North and Bellevue West, respectively.

But on Friday night at Bellevue East, they will be teammates on the White team in the Boostmobile . Several Lincoln area players will also be participating in the 7:30 p.m. contest. Lincoln Pius X’s Sam Hoiberg, Lincoln Southeast’s Ajantae Hogan and Norris’ Trey Deveaux will be on the White team with Sallis and Hepburn, while Lincoln North Star’s Kwat Abdelkarim will play for the Blue.

Deveaux will be honored as the Class B-C-D player of the year, while Sallis and Hepburn will share that distinction for Class A.

The girls game slated for Thursday at Bellevue East (7:30 p.m.) features a pair of future Huskers as Lincoln Pius X’s Alexis Markowski is on the White team and Humphrey St. Francis’ Allison Weidner headlines the Blue squad.

Markowski has been selected the Nebraska player of the year, which is a boys-girls award combined.

Area players on the White team are Markowski’s teammates at Pius X — Jillian Aschoff and Miriam Miller — as well as Lincoln High’s Kaysia Woods and Weeping Water’s Grace Cave, the Class B-C-D girls player of the year.