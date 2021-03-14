Ron Powell: The storylines abound at a state tournament like no other

This past weekend’s boys state basketball tournament was like no other, and the uniqueness started before the first game with a five-day format the Class A coaches want to see continue long after the COVID-19 restrictions are gone and the black plastic bags over the seats in Pinnacle Bank Arena are a thing of the past.
Just how entertaining was the business end of the Class A tournament Friday and Saturday?
The players from eventual state champion Millard North couldn’t get enough of Bellevue West’s epic three-overtime win over Creighton Prep. Mustangs coach Tim Cannon wanted to get them home to get a good night’s sleep before Saturday’s championship game.
Hunter Sallis, Saint Thomas and the rest of the Mustangs would make their way down to the floor area to leave, only to go back up into the stands for the next overtime.
“These guys talked me into staying and watching three overtimes,” Cannon said after the Mustangs won their first boys state championship in overtime against Bellevue West on Saturday. “We talked about getting home earlier for rest, but they want to have fun as part of the process, so we stayed and had fun.”
The free-flow style, high-skill level and unmatched intensity and drama of the Class A games Friday and Saturday were exactly what you’d expect from three teams ranked in the top 25 nationally by MaxPreps. Sallis and his Bellevue West counterpart, Chucky Hepburn, cemented their legacies as two of the top high school players in the history of the state by taking their games to another level under the bright lights of PBA.
Overtime was only fitting because 32 minutes of watching these guys play simply weren’t enough.
For Cannon, the state title was the final missing piece for a senior group he admires perhaps more for what they do off the court than the magic they bring to it. Sallis and Thomas are rising stars who will both commit to big-time college programs in the coming weeks, Saturday’s star Jadin Johnson has already signed a Division I letter with Old Dominion and 6-foot-8 forward Tyler Sandoval may be headed to a D-I school as well.
“They’re great young men, and to see how they have treated others during this process has been amazing,” Cannon said. “They’ll sign autographs and take pictures with kids; they’ve been very gracious.
“They’re just really good human beings who have great character.”
Cannon said Sallis’ development both on and off the court from freshman to senior year is something he’ll always remember.
“As a freshman, he was a lot shorter and pretty skinny, but he competed so hard and he was really tough,” Cannon said. “I’ll miss how fun-loving he is, I’ll miss how humble he is.”
The storylines for this state tournament went well beyond Class A.
Just before the Class A final, Falls City Sacred Heart added another milestone in the incredible football and basketball coaching career of Doug Goltz with its win over Parkview Christian for the D-2 championship. Goltz’s Irish are now 11-0 in basketball state title games and 8-0 in football finals.
The win was also Goltz’s 694th in his career, tying him with retired Wisner-Pilger coach Duane Mendlik for the state record.
All of this came after a 9-6 start to the season and an 0-2 performance at the MUDECSAS Tournament.
The journey of Beatrice’s Kaden Glynn is intriguing, helping lead Johnson-Brock to a Class D-2 state title two years ago as a sophomore, then making big play after big play in the Orangemen’s drive for their first state crown in 13 years.
Glynn’s game-tying three as time expired in regulation in the state final ranked right up there with Millard West’s Evan Meyersick’s game-winning layup as he was falling out of bounds against Lincoln Pius X in the Class A first round as the shots of the tournament.
Auburn capturing a third straight C-1 title and extending its winning streak to 62 games wasn’t a surprise. But all-state guard and leading scorer Cam Binder not attempting a shot in the state finals is very unusual.
But Binder is just as comfortable being a distributor, and the Adams Central defense couldn’t account for the other two Binders as Cam’s freshman brother, Maverick, and his junior cousin, Ryan, each scored 11 points and 6-6 all-state senior Daniel Frary led with 14 points and nine rebounds.
Auburn coach Jim Weeks’ quote after the Bulldogs’ win over BRLD in last month’s Heartland Hoops Classic was applicable to Saturday as well.
“Cam’s job is to help us win basketball games, so he did his job,” Weeks said.
Weeks’ sixth state title in his career (the first three at Beatrice) was an emotional one because his coaching stint at Auburn began when this group of seniors were eighth graders.
“Five years ago, I was told I couldn’t coach, I was fired,” Weeks said, referring to the end of his four-year college coaching career at Doane. “They gave me an opportunity at Auburn and everybody bought in. I landed on my feet, and it’s been a great thing for me personally.”