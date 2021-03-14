Ron Powell: The storylines abound at a state tournament like no other

Ron Powell High school sports reporter Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis. Follow Ron Powell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This past weekend’s boys state basketball tournament was like no other, and the uniqueness started before the first game with a five-day format the Class A coaches want to see continue long after the COVID-19 restrictions are gone and the black plastic bags over the seats in Pinnacle Bank Arena are a thing of the past.

Just how entertaining was the business end of the Class A tournament Friday and Saturday?

The players from eventual state champion Millard North couldn’t get enough of Bellevue West’s epic three-overtime win over Creighton Prep. Mustangs coach Tim Cannon wanted to get them home to get a good night’s sleep before Saturday’s championship game.

Hunter Sallis, Saint Thomas and the rest of the Mustangs would make their way down to the floor area to leave, only to go back up into the stands for the next overtime.

“These guys talked me into staying and watching three overtimes,” Cannon said after the Mustangs won their first boys state championship in overtime against Bellevue West on Saturday. “We talked about getting home earlier for rest, but they want to have fun as part of the process, so we stayed and had fun.”