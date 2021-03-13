Ron Powell: State tournament reminds us how basketball and life make for a good double-double

There are T-shirts, posters and bumper stickers that say "Basketball is Life."
The past year has taught us that’s not the case. A pandemic will do that.
In their proper perspective, however, sports can help high school athletes and coaches deal with whatever life can dish out. The special lifetime bonds and relationships that are so prevalent in the high school athletic community produce a unique support group when times are tough.
It’s been there the past 48 hours for Creighton Prep boys basketball coach Josh Luedtke. His father, Jerry, passed away Thursday evening, 24 hours before Josh’s Junior Jays took their place in boys state basketball lore in their three-overtime classic with Bellevue West in the Class A semifinals.
Jerry Luedtke was a huge supporter of Creighton Prep athletics and his son’s basketball program. So Josh Luedtke decided to honor his father by spending Friday night with his Creighton Prep family.
"My dad would not have been happy if I didn’t coach, I needed to be with my team," Coach Luedtke said. "Obviously my family means the most to me, but my family told me I needed to coach. It was never, never an option not to coach.
"He knew how much I love Creighton Prep and how much this team means to me," Luedtke added. "This is a special group of guys who will make this world a better place when they’re done here (at Creighton Prep). They’ve made me a better coach and a better person."
After the epic battle that exhausted everyone, the victorious Bellevue West coaches and players greeted Luedtke with handshakes and hugs to let him know he’s in their thoughts and prayers. It’s that kind of caring that sets the athletic arena apart.
"Sometimes things happen that make you remember there’s a lot of things more important than the game," Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said. "Josh losing his dad and as close as they were, and he was probably the biggest fan for him.
"For those (Creighton Prep) kids to go out and compete like they did, it’s a testament to the job he does and the character they have."
The family ties were front and center in the first two championship games Saturday.
Auburn all-state senior guard Cam Binder closed out his high school career with a 62-game winning streak, a third straight Class C-1 state title and his father, Todd, alongside as a Bulldog assistant coach for his entire high school journey.
Cam’s younger brother, Maverick, showed no freshman jitters in scoring 11 points and helping the Bulldogs get past Adams Central. Cam’s cousin, junior Ryan Binder, also netted 11.
With no guarantees his younger brother will ever play again in PBA on the second Saturday in March, "I wanted to do this for Maverick and I wanted to do this for Ryan and my dad," Cam Binder said. "Really all these guys are family to me, but to see my dad kind of break down and tell me he’s not going to be my coach again hit pretty hard. He’s always been my coach."
Auburn coach Jim Weeks captured the sixth state title in his career, matching the number he won in Class B during his long stint at Beatrice before becoming the Doane head coach in 2012.
The latest string of state titles has come with his sons Jackson and Cooper on his staff, making the Auburn run a little more special. The elder Weeks said Jackson, the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator, will be a co-head coach with him next season.
"I think all really good programs, before you get there, you’ve got to have some conflict," Jim Weeks said, smiling. "When you have conflict, you come out with the truth. And we have had lots of conflicts, but with family you can have that."
Six-foot-5 junior twin brothers Jason and Jacob Sjuts won their second state title in three years for Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the Bulldogs’ overtime win against Howells-Dodge in the Class D-1 final.
"It’s really a blessing to play with someone who looks exactly like me and plays somewhat similar," said Jacob Sjuts, who had 24 points, 20 rebounds and three blocked shots in the win. "It’s actually a really good time. We know what we’re going to do on the court, our chemistry out there is probably better than any other duo out there."
