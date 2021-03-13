Ron Powell: State tournament reminds us how basketball and life make for a good double-double

After the epic battle that exhausted everyone, the victorious Bellevue West coaches and players greeted Luedtke with handshakes and hugs to let him know he’s in their thoughts and prayers. It’s that kind of caring that sets the athletic arena apart.

"Sometimes things happen that make you remember there’s a lot of things more important than the game," Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said. "Josh losing his dad and as close as they were, and he was probably the biggest fan for him.

"For those (Creighton Prep) kids to go out and compete like they did, it’s a testament to the job he does and the character they have."

The family ties were front and center in the first two championship games Saturday.

Auburn all-state senior guard Cam Binder closed out his high school career with a 62-game winning streak, a third straight Class C-1 state title and his father, Todd, alongside as a Bulldog assistant coach for his entire high school journey.

Cam’s younger brother, Maverick, showed no freshman jitters in scoring 11 points and helping the Bulldogs get past Adams Central. Cam’s cousin, junior Ryan Binder, also netted 11.