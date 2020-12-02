Ron Powell: Moving '21 state basketball tournament out of Lincoln needs to be on the table

With COVID-19, it’s always best to have a Plan B.
The Nebraska School Activities Association has learned that all too well in recent weeks as the organization was forced to move both the state football championship games and the Unified Bowling state championships out of Lincoln because of COVID-19 mandates from the Lancaster County Health Department that made it impossible to hold those events here.
The high school basketball season starts Thursday, at least for everyone outside of Lancaster County — and the boys and girls state tournaments are still three months away.
In the ever-changing world of COVID-19, that’s an eternity. Anything could happen between now and then. We’ve been saying that since the boys state tournament last March.
Let’s hope the vaccines that are coming and the public health measures already in place put us in a better spot than we are now and the state tournaments can proceed in Lincoln without drastic protocols that severely hamper the NSAA’s ability to provide a championship experience for everyone involved.
Based on the city of Lincoln’s attitude toward high school sports the past month in its COVID-19 policies, however, it’s best the NSAA develop backup strategies right now for both state swimming and basketball because those events happening in Lincoln are in serious jeopardy.
That’s especially true if winter high school sports in Lancaster County aren’t allowed to begin Monday.
State swimming looks like an easy fix. The Dillon Family Aquatic Center at the Fremont YMCA is a state-of-the-art facility that’s now home to the Heartland Athletic Conference meet. It seems more than able to handle a state meet if the Huskers’ swim facility is not an option.
The NSAA may need to think outside the box when it comes to basketball and it may need Omaha to be part of the solution.
There’s no reason to tinker with the subdistrict tournaments and district finals, except maybe to have all of those games played at home sites with the higher seed hosting. That will cut down on multiple schools converging at a neutral-site school during subdistricts and possibly becoming a super-spreader event.
Just this year, maybe the quarterfinal and semifinal state tournament games could be played at home sites with the higher seed hosting. Bringing 96 teams (48 each weekend) into Lincoln for the state tournament is probably something the current city/county administration won’t have a stomach for if the COVID-19 situation doesn’t drastically improve by then.
The girls first-round games would be Friday, March 5, at home sites with the boys first-round games on March 6. The girls semifinals would then be Tuesday, March 9, and the boys semifinals on March 10, also at home sites.
The six girls championship games would then be played at one site on Friday, March 12, with the boys title contests to follow Saturday, March 13. That would allow NET to broadcast all of the state championship games, something that didn’t happen when the state football finals were moved to home sites last month.
Looking at its website, the CHI Health Center in Omaha should be available that weekend, and in this era of COVID-19, the bigger the arena, the better. CHI Health Center can seat 18,975 fans for basketball, and Pinnacle Bank Arena’s capacity is 15,391. If attendance is capped at 25%, that means 900 more fans per final will be able to get in at CHI Health than at Lincoln’s PBA.
After the COVID crisis is over, the NSAA needs to seriously look at a four-day state basketball tournament, which will get us out of high school gyms in the first round. I believe COVID has ended the days of cramming thousands of fans into undersized LPS gyms for first-round Class C-2 boys state tournament games. They’re simply a health hazard that needs to be eliminated.
My idea of a four-day state tournament, however, would involve three large arena sites on the first three days, meaning it would have to move to Omaha to the CHI Health Center, Baxter Arena and Ralston Arena. Instead of playing six games a day, each facility would only host four, which would eliminate the need for morning games in the first round and semifinals.
Not sure if Omaha is interested in hosting state basketball moving forward, but it might be worth it for the NSAA to at least pursue it.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
