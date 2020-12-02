Ron Powell: Moving '21 state basketball tournament out of Lincoln needs to be on the table

The girls first-round games would be Friday, March 5, at home sites with the boys first-round games on March 6. The girls semifinals would then be Tuesday, March 9, and the boys semifinals on March 10, also at home sites.

The six girls championship games would then be played at one site on Friday, March 12, with the boys title contests to follow Saturday, March 13. That would allow NET to broadcast all of the state championship games, something that didn’t happen when the state football finals were moved to home sites last month.

Looking at its website, the CHI Health Center in Omaha should be available that weekend, and in this era of COVID-19, the bigger the arena, the better. CHI Health Center can seat 18,975 fans for basketball, and Pinnacle Bank Arena’s capacity is 15,391. If attendance is capped at 25%, that means 900 more fans per final will be able to get in at CHI Health than at Lincoln’s PBA.

After the COVID crisis is over, the NSAA needs to seriously look at a four-day state basketball tournament, which will get us out of high school gyms in the first round. I believe COVID has ended the days of cramming thousands of fans into undersized LPS gyms for first-round Class C-2 boys state tournament games. They’re simply a health hazard that needs to be eliminated.