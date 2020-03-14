Ron Powell: A slice of normalcy provided by Weeks and Goltz at a very different boys state tournament

“The first time I saw him, I thought he was crazy with what he wanted to do with the basketball program,” said the 6-foot-8 Lambert, whose presence inside both offensively and defensively played a key role in Auburn’s 29-0 season. “After talking to him a couple of times, I bought into it, that this is what we need to start getting trophies and medals. It absolutely paid off."

After pulling off an improbable title a year ago with a young team, Weeks had everyone returning this season. But instead of standing pat with what worked in 2019, Weeks shook things up with a fresh approach and players in different positions and fulfilling different roles, a strategy that kept the Bulldogs from getting stale and stagnant.

He also used Year 4 to reinforce his methods of instilling toughness in his players.

“Toughness and being mentally tough are really important to us,” said Weeks, who has two of his sons, Jackson and Cooper, as assistants. “To make it through one of our practices is really tough, but our guys have embraced that together. If they don’t embrace that, it’s not going to work.”