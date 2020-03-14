Ron Powell: A slice of normalcy provided by Weeks and Goltz at a very different boys state tournament

With the coronavirus pandemic overshadowing everything, the new normal for the boys state basketball tournament this weekend were sparse crowds limited to immediate families and game highlights getting national attention on ESPN as the sports world at every level outside of Lincoln grinded to a halt.
But there were some reminders that not everything we’ve come to know and expect has been totally upended, like Jim Weeks- and Doug Goltz-coached teams winning state championships and Tyson Gordon’s ability to rise to the occasion on state’s biggest stages.
Auburn’s second straight Class C-1 title was the fifth in Weeks’ Hall of Fame coaching career that began in Beatrice, where the Orangemen won three Class B titles and made 13 semifinal appearances in 24 seasons before Weeks left to coach at Doane in 2012. This is, however, the first time one of his squads has gone back-to-back.
The 58-34 triumph over Ogallala had Weeks’ fingerprints all over it. The swarming defense and patient, well-executed half-court offense with balanced scoring are common denominators of his teams through the years, and it was fully displayed at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
When Weeks and Doane parted ways after the 2016 season, he landed in Auburn, just as seniors Josh Lambert and CJ Hughes were entering their freshman year. Lambert was a bit skeptical of Weeks’ grand plans when he first heard them.
“The first time I saw him, I thought he was crazy with what he wanted to do with the basketball program,” said the 6-foot-8 Lambert, whose presence inside both offensively and defensively played a key role in Auburn’s 29-0 season. “After talking to him a couple of times, I bought into it, that this is what we need to start getting trophies and medals. It absolutely paid off."
After pulling off an improbable title a year ago with a young team, Weeks had everyone returning this season. But instead of standing pat with what worked in 2019, Weeks shook things up with a fresh approach and players in different positions and fulfilling different roles, a strategy that kept the Bulldogs from getting stale and stagnant.
He also used Year 4 to reinforce his methods of instilling toughness in his players.
“Toughness and being mentally tough are really important to us,” said Weeks, who has two of his sons, Jackson and Cooper, as assistants. “To make it through one of our practices is really tough, but our guys have embraced that together. If they don’t embrace that, it’s not going to work.”
Goltz guided Falls City Sacred Heart to its 10th state title under his tutelage with the 45-33 win over Humphrey St. Francis in the D-2 finals. The Irish are 10-0 in state basketball finals under Goltz, who now has titles in five different decades, starting in 1988.
Goltz is also the football coach at Sacred Heart, which has eight state championships in that sport with an 8-0 record in finals.
“That’s amazing,” said St. Francis coach Eric Kessler, who also coaches football and led the Flyers to the D-2 state title last fall after knocking Sacred Heart out in the semifinals.
“Coach Goltz is a Hall of Fame, legendary coach who I have so much respect for,” Kessler added. “He has his kids very well prepared in both sports and they’re very tough to beat on the biggest stage. That record is amazing. I know because I’ve got a lot of (state) runner-ups.”
Goltz is now coaching the sons of players he had when he first started at Sacred Heart, but one thing has never changed in all those years.
“We have kids who really work hard and play together,” Goltz said. “It’s the kids, the community, their parents and families. There’s tradition there and the culture there is to work down there.”
Early on, Gordon embraced the idea of Skutt possibly running the table in basketball after the Super-State quarterback/defensive back led the SkyHawks to their second straight Class B state football title last November.
The 6-3 North Dakota State football recruit and all-state basketball player helped complete the last leg of Class B’s first undefeated football-basketball double in the same school year since 1975 by scoring 13 first half points in igniting Skutt to a nine-point halftime lead. The SkyHawks’ defense and Luke Skar inside took things from there, outscoring Roncalli 29-10 in the second half on the way to a 59-31 victory.
“I think a lot of people think this just happens for Ty, and they don’t understand all the work that he puts in and his dedication,” Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens said. “He’s in the gym a lot of mornings at 6 a.m. getting shots up. As our season got closer to March, you can see his focus get better and better and that just invokes confidence in me as a coach and his teammates.”
Gordon has earned the respect of his good friend, Roncalli football/basketball all-stater Jack Dotzler, through it all.
“There’s a reason he’s going Division I football (for college), but he very easily could’ve gone to a very high level in basketball,” Dotzler said. “He’s put that on full display this year.”
Gordon plays baseball in the spring as a shortstop and center fielder. He’s not sure his undefeated streak as a senior will last outdoors on the diamond.
“Baseball’s a little different story, it’s a slim shot there,” Gordon said, laughing. “But anything can happen, and you never know. Skutt athletics are rolling right now.”