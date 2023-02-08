It’s certainly no surprise that the Wahoo boys basketball team is establishing itself as a state title favorite as the regular season ends.

This is what the Warriors do — a lot — and they have the banners hanging in their gym to prove it.

But the way Wahoo has gone about its business over the last month and a half has been attention-grabbing, even by the Warriors' own lofty standards.

"We're playing with a lot (of confidence) right now," junior guard Marcus Glock said after a blowout of C-1 Malcolm a couple of weeks ago. "We've always got to be level-headed, though, and just keep working for our goal. Because our main goal is a championship this year, and if we can keep doing that I think we'll be in a good spot."

As the regular season heads into its final two weeks, Wahoo (18-1) has won 15 games in a row, nine of those against Class B opponents. Another Class B opponent awaits Thursday night in Plattsmouth. Then another step up on Saturday, with a game against Class A North Platte at the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island.

The predominantly Class B schedule is by design, and goes back several years despite the Warriors competing as a C-1 program for the better part of the last three decades.

Wahoo, of course, had a dominant run in Class B in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Those teams would have beaten just about anyone on any given night.

And while it's foolish and unfair to compare this year's group to that dynasty, the way the current Warriors have gotten things done since their lone loss — to Ashland-Greenwood in December — remains impressive.

"I think just maturity. We’ve got guys that have played a long time. We faced some adversity earlier this year with Ashland and then Waverly, so we’ve been down at times," Wahoo coach Kevin Scheef said after a 15-point win over Class B No. 2 Crete.

"And that’s kind of what I told the kids. We have the ability to have some adversity hit and not flinch. And we just kept playing."

Wahoo blasted Crete with white-hot shooting in that win after falling behind by double digits. It was tougher against Waverly, with a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Wahoo ended up winning that game by 10.

The Warriors have wins over the second-, third-, fourth- and seventh-ranked teams in Class B.

"We think it’s an honor. We love playing with the top teams in B," senior Kameron Kasischke said. "North Platte will be fun. Getting to compete against a Class A team, most people don’t get to do that in C-1."

The postseason will bring what it may. Without a title since 2018, Wahoo was upset by No. 8 seed Fort Calhoun in the first round of last year's state tournament.

So there's a hunger to go further this year. And as usual, Wahoo is relishing the chance to play up.

"I think they definitely want to play the best (teams) we can. We really tried to play a tough schedule this summer, and play a lot of Class A and B teams, and that was really good for us," Scheef said. "I think it gave us some confidence that we can compete against some higher-level teams, and I think that’s playing some dividends for us."

Heartland Hoops Classic set for Saturday: Class C-2 No. 3-ranked Freeman will tip off the Heartland Hoops Classic with a 9:40 a.m. game against C-1 No. 5 Central City.

That game is the first of seven scheduled for Grand Island’s Heartland Events Center.

Other games are Platteview vs. Grand Island, 11:20 a.m.; Wahoo vs. North Platte, 1 p.m.; Gordon-Rushville vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 2:45 p.m.; Real Salt Lake vs. Omaha Westside, 4:30 p.m.; Bishop Walsh vs. Bellevue West, 6:15 p.m.; Chicago Prep Sports Academy vs. Sunrise Christian, 8 p.m.

Photos: Wahoo boys get home win over Crete