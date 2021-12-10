Rockets strike from long distance to put away a 'tough' Columbus team

Lincoln Northeast and Columbus were fairly even for the first four minutes, with the Discoverers holding a slight 7-6 scoring advantage.

The Rockets followed with a 10-0 run that included two three-pointers to take a 16-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, and they never looked back, coasting to a 63-46 boys basketball victory at home on Friday night.

Even with the win, Lincoln Northeast coach Monte Ritchie recognized his team has areas to work on.

“That’s a tough team,” Ritchie said. “They do a lot of good things, and they kind of made the game ugly, which is what they had to do. I thought we responded well at times and other times we didn’t respond as well, but it’s always good to get a win.”

Northeast got it going from beyond the arc, making eight three-pointers and getting quality looks throughout the game. Ritchie said their offensive game plan will change game to game as they also finished around the rim extremely well.

“We like to be multiple and kind of take what the defense gives us,” Ritchie said. “If they’re giving us threes, we’ll shoot those, and if they’re extended out, we’ll try to attack the paint.”