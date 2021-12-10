Rockets strike from long distance to put away a 'tough' Columbus team

Lincoln Northeast and Columbus were fairly even for the first four minutes, with the Discoverers holding a slight 7-6 scoring advantage.
The Rockets followed with a 10-0 run that included two three-pointers to take a 16-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, and they never looked back, coasting to a 63-46 boys basketball victory at home on Friday night.
Even with the win, Lincoln Northeast coach Monte Ritchie recognized his team has areas to work on.
“That’s a tough team,” Ritchie said. “They do a lot of good things, and they kind of made the game ugly, which is what they had to do. I thought we responded well at times and other times we didn’t respond as well, but it’s always good to get a win.”
Northeast got it going from beyond the arc, making eight three-pointers and getting quality looks throughout the game. Ritchie said their offensive game plan will change game to game as they also finished around the rim extremely well.
“We like to be multiple and kind of take what the defense gives us,” Ritchie said. “If they’re giving us threes, we’ll shoot those, and if they’re extended out, we’ll try to attack the paint.”
One of the Rockets’ best players, 6-foot-7 junior Porter Bazil, didn’t see much playing time because of foul trouble. That meant that someone had to step up and that someone was fellow junior Christian Winn.
“He’s really played well on the defensive end and that, in turn, has helped him offensively,” Ritchie said. “He’s shooting the ball well right now.”
Winn led the Rockets with 15 points while Gatran Ganoor added another 14.
Northeast (3-0) will look to keep its undefeated season alive Saturday at home against winless Omaha Northwest.
Columbus dropped to 1-2 on the season with the loss, but coach Jordan Hitchcock enjoyed the game.
“For me, it’s always a fun game because I coached here for two years and a lot of those kids that are playing, I had in JV,” he said. “It’s fun to compete against them. Both teams played really hard. In the beginning, we didn’t execute well offensively and that’s what allowed Northeast to stretch it.”
The Discoverers were led by Sam Kwapnioski who scored 13.
Northeast girls 52, Columbus 23
Northeast (3-0) tightened up defensively to win Friday night at home against Columbus. Doneelah Washington led the way for the Rockets with 23 points and Yelaniya Bradley added eight.