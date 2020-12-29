Rockets looking to parlay 4-0 start into a HAC boys tournament run

Like many of the other Class A city high school boys basketball teams, Lincoln Northeast had a Tuesday morning practice penciled in during the Heartland Athletic Conference’s one-day snowstorm pause to its holiday tournament.
That is, until Rockets coach Monte Ritchie went out and performed his 7 a.m. four-wheel drive test.
“If I have to put my truck into four-wheel drive, we don’t have practice that day,” Ritchie said. “I needed the four-wheel drive, so we went with a Zoom practice instead.”
It wasn’t totally necessary for the Rockets to be in the gym Tuesday after they were able to knock off the five-day-moratorium rust with a 67-51, first-round win at home against Columbus on Monday, their second win over the Discoverers in less than a week. That moved the Rockets to 4-0 going into their 2 p.m. Wednesday quarterfinal at No. 9 Lincoln Southeast, which had a first-round bye.
“This is where we were hoping to be right now,” Ritchie said, pointing to the 1-17 combined record of Northeast’s first four opponents. “The big message to our guys when we started (playing games) last week was not to slip up and lose a game we felt we should’ve won. We let that happen a couple times last season in December and I think our guys learned a lesson from that.”
One reason for the 4-0 start and an offense that’s averaging almost 80 points per game has been 6-foot-4 senior guard Pierce Bazil. The three-year starter went off for 35 points in the win Monday to raise his season average to 27 points per game.
Bazil, however, is doing more than scoring. He had seven assists in each of the first three games and dished out five more on Monday. Bazil’s also averaging three steals per game.
“Pierce has added 15 pounds on his frame (since last year) and has become more of a physical presence and more explosive,” Ritchie said of Bazil, who is getting recruiting attention from some Division I college programs such as South Dakota, North Dakota State and Northern Colorado.
“Pierce hit three threes yesterday, but he really struggled the first three games shooting outside, and he usually hits those,” Ritchie said. “But he’s really worked hard at driving to the basket and finishing as well as getting the ball to open teammates.”
Northeast’s other returning starter, 6-7 senior Connor Renard, also is off to a strong start, averaging 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game and giving the Rockets an inside presence.
The foursome of 6-2 senior guard Zachary Moerer, 6-1 junior guard Zander Beard, 6-6 sophomore forward Porter Bazil (Pierce’s younger brother) and 5-10 junior guard Adonis Jones combine to average 34 points per game.
Ritchie will be looking for more production from the supporting cast around Pierce Bazil against Southeast (1-1). The Northeast coach expects the Knights to focus their defensive efforts on Bazil, which means multiple players such as returning first-team all-city player Ajantae Hogan or a pair of first-team Super-State football players — 6-5 junior Jake Appleget and 5-11 senior Derek Branch — will be matching up at any one time.
“Southeast has a bunch of great athletes; they’ll rotate fresh people and make it as difficult as they can on (Bazil),” Ritchie said. “We’ll have to have other guys step up to take some of that scoring load off Pierce.”