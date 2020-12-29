Rockets looking to parlay 4-0 start into a HAC boys tournament run

Like many of the other Class A city high school boys basketball teams, Lincoln Northeast had a Tuesday morning practice penciled in during the Heartland Athletic Conference’s one-day snowstorm pause to its holiday tournament.

That is, until Rockets coach Monte Ritchie went out and performed his 7 a.m. four-wheel drive test.

“If I have to put my truck into four-wheel drive, we don’t have practice that day,” Ritchie said. “I needed the four-wheel drive, so we went with a Zoom practice instead.”

It wasn’t totally necessary for the Rockets to be in the gym Tuesday after they were able to knock off the five-day-moratorium rust with a 67-51, first-round win at home against Columbus on Monday, their second win over the Discoverers in less than a week. That moved the Rockets to 4-0 going into their 2 p.m. Wednesday quarterfinal at No. 9 Lincoln Southeast, which had a first-round bye.

“This is where we were hoping to be right now,” Ritchie said, pointing to the 1-17 combined record of Northeast’s first four opponents. “The big message to our guys when we started (playing games) last week was not to slip up and lose a game we felt we should’ve won. We let that happen a couple times last season in December and I think our guys learned a lesson from that.”