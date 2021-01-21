 Skip to main content
Revised LPS attendance plan for winter sports allows more people in seats
Revised LPS attendance plan for winter sports allows more people in seats

  • Updated
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln East, 12.31

Lincoln Pius X fans cheer for Alexis Markowski, who eclipsed 1,000 career points against Lincoln East on Dec. 31, 2020, at East.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

Lincoln Public Schools on Thursday announced it will allow more spectators for winter sports events than it has since basketball, wrestling, and swimming began last month.

One notable change is basketball and wrestling moving to four spectators per student-athlete, an increase from two "household-only" spectators LPS called for when it unveiled its initial plans for the season on Dec. 11. The four people permitted are "immediate family" and grandparents.

These revisions go into effect beginning Monday.

Earlier this week, Lancaster County's COVID-19 risk dial moved from "red" to "orange."

Here is a breakdown of LPS' spectator limits:

* Basketball (4)

* Wrestling duals/triangulars (4)

* Wrestling tournaments with four or more teams (0-2, based on event).

* Diving-only competitions (2)

* Swimming meets, virtual or dual (1)

* Swimming meets with more than two teams (zero)

 * Dance and cheer (4).

