'Resilient' Falcons fend off late Malcolm charge ahead of tough stretch

ADAMS — Freeman came out of halftime Tuesday and found success offensively in the third quarter, more than doubling what it scored in the first half in a 46-39 boys basketball victory.

Malcolm, however, didn't go down without a fight.

The Clippers went on a 12-2 run in the first 3 minutes, 35 seconds of the final quarter, which included two-three-pointers from junior guard Hayden Frank, and tied the game at 35-35. The Class C-2 No. 5 Falcons were up for the challenge and went on an 11-4 run the rest of the way, including going 10-of-13 from the free-throw line during that stretch.

“I thought our kids were really resilient,” Freeman coach Jim McLaughlin said. “We gave up a 10-0 run and seven of them were probably induced by us. The kids composed themselves and did a good job of handling that situation.”

The Falcons' defense held a Malcolm team that averages 53 points per game to just 11 in the first half. Featuring physical athletes all over the court, including junior Carter Ruse, Freeman plays great man-to-man defense that limits the looks opposing offenses get at the basket.