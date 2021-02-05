Renard's late basket lifts Rockets past North Star in battle of defenses

Zander Beard knew the physical defense exhibited all night by both teams wasn’t going to allow him to make a drive to the basket and score in the final seconds.
So the Lincoln Northeast junior guard did the next best thing — pass to a wide-open teammate instead. Connor Renard collected the dish from Beard inside and scored from point-blank range with 3.1 seconds left to lift the Rockets to a 46-44 home boys basketball win over Lincoln North Star on Friday night.
With the victory, the Rockets (10-5) clinched the Lincoln Public Schools title, finishing 5-0 in regular-season games against the other five LPS schools.
“I had the ball in my hands and saw an opportunity to create,” Beard said about Northeast’s final possession. “I drove left, didn’t have a shot and I saw my guy Connor get open, so I tried to sneak it through to him.
“All four collapsed on me, there was no way I was getting a shot off,” Beard added. “Connor made a great catch and a great finish.”
In a game that featured eight ties and 11 lead changes and lockdown defense that limited North Star to 33% shooting (20-of-60) and Northeast to 36% from the field, the largest lead either team had was five points.
That 44-39 Rocket margin came in the fourth quarter when Pierce Bazil broke a 39-39 tie with a three-pointer from the right wing and Renard scored on a layup with 1:50 left as both baskets were set up off assists from Zach Moerer.
Bazil, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, paced Northeast with 15 points, while his younger brother, 6-6 sophomore Porter Bazil, added 10.
The Navigators (7-7) didn’t go away, however. Josh Brown cut the deficit to three on a 15-foot jumper with 1:24 left. The teams then exchanged three turnovers before a North Star possession that featured three offensive rebounds and ended with Brennon Clemmons Jr. burying a three-pointer with 22 seconds left.
Clemmons Jr., a 6-8 sophomore, finished with a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Senior guard Kwat Abdelkarim netted a game-high 17 points and added 13 rebounds to pace the Gators.
That set up Beard’s drive and dish and Renard’s game-winner.
“It was kind of hard to score tonight, so I’m glad I put those last two in,” Renard said. “Kudos to Zander and Zach, they made great passes. I had the easy part.”
North Star turned the ball over on its final possession to possibly tie or win the game in the final three seconds.
Northeast gave up 73 points in a loss last Saturday to Elkhorn South, so defense was a priority this past week in practice, according to Rocket coach Monte Ritchie.
“We were taking quick shots against Elkhorn South and that allowed them to get out in transition,” Ritchie said. “We wanted to make sure we moved the ball, execute the offense and get our shot. When we do that, we’re in a position to get back in transition, and we did a much better job of that tonight.”