Renard's late basket lifts Rockets past North Star in battle of defenses

Zander Beard knew the physical defense exhibited all night by both teams wasn’t going to allow him to make a drive to the basket and score in the final seconds.

So the Lincoln Northeast junior guard did the next best thing — pass to a wide-open teammate instead. Connor Renard collected the dish from Beard inside and scored from point-blank range with 3.1 seconds left to lift the Rockets to a 46-44 home boys basketball win over Lincoln North Star on Friday night.

With the victory, the Rockets (10-5) clinched the Lincoln Public Schools title, finishing 5-0 in regular-season games against the other five LPS schools.

“I had the ball in my hands and saw an opportunity to create,” Beard said about Northeast’s final possession. “I drove left, didn’t have a shot and I saw my guy Connor get open, so I tried to sneak it through to him.

“All four collapsed on me, there was no way I was getting a shot off,” Beard added. “Connor made a great catch and a great finish.”

In a game that featured eight ties and 11 lead changes and lockdown defense that limited North Star to 33% shooting (20-of-60) and Northeast to 36% from the field, the largest lead either team had was five points.