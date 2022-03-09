 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reeder stepping down as Waverly basketball coach in 'very difficult decision'

Waverly vs. Beatrice, 3.12

Waverly coach Ryan Reeder directs his team from the sideline in the second quarter during a Class B on March 12, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

After leading Waverly to back-to-back state tournament appearances for the first time in 50 years, Ryan Reeder is stepping down from his position as Waverly's boys basketball coach.

Reeder announced his decision Wednesday morning after eight years with the program. Reeder previously was an assistant coach at Lincoln Southwest before leading the Waverly girls program for two years and the boys team for the previous six seasons.

He plans to continue in his role as Nebraska Supreme's director of basketball operations. Supreme featured a top-20 nationally ranked AAU team over the summer, and Reeder continues to have big goals for one of the state's top club basketball programs.

"Viking family, I want to publicly thank you for the support in the last eight years I have been at Waverly as a head basketball coach," Reeder said in his announcement. "The family culture we have as an athletic department in Waverly made this decision very difficult."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

