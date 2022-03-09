Reeder stepping down as Waverly basketball coach in 'very difficult decision'

After leading Waverly to back-to-back state tournament appearances for the first time in 50 years, Ryan Reeder is stepping down from his position as Waverly's boys basketball coach.
Reeder announced his decision Wednesday morning after eight years with the program. Reeder previously was an assistant coach at Lincoln Southwest before leading the Waverly girls program for two years and the boys team for the previous six seasons.
He plans to continue in his role as Nebraska Supreme's director of basketball operations. Supreme featured a top-20 nationally ranked AAU team over the summer, and Reeder continues to have big goals for one of the state's top club basketball programs.
"Viking family, I want to publicly thank you for the support in the last eight years I have been at Waverly as a head basketball coach," Reeder said in his announcement. "The family culture we have as an athletic department in Waverly made this decision very difficult."
Photos: Waverly, Beatrice both take aim at Class B semifinals berths at Devaney
Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman shoots a layup during a Class B boys state basketball game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Scottsbluff's Trevor Schwartz reaches for a rebound over Beatrice's Luke Feist during a Class B boys state tournament game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Scottsbluff's Austin Thyne guards Beatrice's Shelton Crawford as he drives to the basket during a Class B boys state tournament game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Scottsbluff's Tyler Harre (left) and Beatrice's Luke Feist for a rebound during a Class B game at the boys state tournament Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman (left) and Scottsbluff's Taten Talkington fight for possession of the ball during a Class B boys state tournament game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Scottsbluff's Taten Talkington drives past Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens during a Class B boys state tournament game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens shoots over Scottsbluff's Kellon Harris during a Class B boys state tournament game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman attempts to pass the ball after being fouled by Scottsbluff's Kaedon Patton during a Class B boys state tournament game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Beatrice's Drew Gleason reacts to a play during a Class B boys state basketball game against Scottsbluff on Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens defends Scottsbluff's Taten Talkington's shot during a Class B boys state tournament game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Omaha Roncalli's Jacob Orr guards Waverly's Riley Marsh as he drives towards the basket during a Class B boys state tournament game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Waverly's Landon Tjaden walks off of the court after a loss to Omaha Roncalli during the Class B boys state basketball tournament Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Waverly coach Ryan Reeder reacts to a call made during a Class B opening-round game against Omaha Roncalli on Monday at the boys state basketball tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Omaha Roncalli's Jacob Orr (left0 defends a shot by Waverly's Riley Marsh during a Class B game at the boys state tournament Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Waverly's Cole Murray guards Omaha Roncalli's Quincy Evans as he drives towards the basket during a Class B boys state tournament game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Waverly's Riley Marsh attempts to block Omaha Roncalli's Augustine Schwarz as he shoots a layup from in close during an opening-round matchup at the Class B boys state tournament Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Omaha Roncalli huddles before a Class B boys state basketball game against Waverly on Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Omaha Roncalli's Brent Heller Jr. attempts to block Waverly's Preston Harms during a Class B boys state basketball game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Omaha Roncalli's Augustine Schwarz jumps to catch a pass against Waverly during a Class B boys state basketball game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Waverly's Cole Murray attempts to block Omaha Roncalli's Jacob Orr as he goes up for a layup during a Class B boys state basketball game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Omaha Roncalli's Augustine Schwarz guards Waverly's Anthony Heffelfinger Jr. as he attempts a three-pointer during a Class B boys state basketball game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Waverly's Anthony Heffelfinger Jr. shoots a layup against Omaha Roncalli during a Class B boys state basketball game Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at
LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!