Red-hot Wahoo boys overwhelm Malcolm in meeting of ranked teams in Trailblazer semis

WAHOO — The barrage started almost immediately.

Marcus Glock made a layup six seconds into the game for the Wahoo boys basketball team, followed by Anthony Simon hitting a three 27 seconds later, and Glock cashed in another triple shortly after that.

Soon enough, the Class C-1 No. 2-ranked Warriors were cruising to another blowout.

This one, though, wasn't against some run-of-the-mill opponent. The 66-28 victory came over C-1 No. 7-ranked Malcolm in the semifinals of the Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Thursday night in Wahoo.

"We're playing with a lot (of confidence) right now," Glock said "We've always got to be level-headed, though, and just keep working for our goal. Because our main goal is a championship this year, and if we can keep doing that I think we'll be in a good spot."

The ease with which the Warriors dispatched a top-10 foe, a team featuring one of the state's best scorers in Hayden Frank, was striking.

The game itself took less than an hour — 59 minutes, to be exact, with the 7 p.m. tipoff ending one minute before 8 p.m.

Wahoo (14-1) hit 11 three-pointers, including five in the first quarter. The Warriors committed just one turnover in three of the four quarters. There was a 13-3 run in the first quarter. A 13-2 run in the second. And just for good measure, a 17-0 run spanning the third and fourth periods with the game already out of reach.

Benji Nelson threw down three highlight-reel dunks. Marcus Glock scored nine of his game-high 14 points in the first quarter. Wahoo shot 51% from the floor.

And the Warriors were elite on the defensive end, too, forcing 21 turnovers and holding Malcolm to 27% shooting, including 2-of-24 from three-point range.

The Clippers, who came into the game with a 13-4 record and wins in 10 of their last 11 games, led for all of 11 seconds. That came after their first bucket of the game.

Frank, a Concordia basketball commit who came in averaging 24 points per game, was held to 13, eight of those coming with the game in hand. No other Clipper scored more than Maddox Meyer's seven.

"We're still striving for consistency. But tonight we were clicking on all cylinders," Wahoo coach Kevin Scheef said. "I thought our ball movement in the first half, other than last two minutes, was really, really good. Defensively, we just wanted to stay attached to Frank and (Drew) Johnson, make them work as hard as we could for their points, and I thought we did a really good job of having a hand in their face and making things difficult."

Johnson, who came in averaging 14.5 points per game, was held to five.

Anthony Simon scored 13 points and pulled down five rebounds for Wahoo, with Kamron Kasischke added 11 points with a trio of three-pointers. Nelson and Jaiden Power each scored nine.

"They were hot. They shot the ball extremely well. We didn't execute defensively or offensively the way we needed to, and give credit to Wahoo," Malcolm coach Chris Lewandowski said. "They buried open shots, and they attacked us. They got us kind of rattled early on, and we weren't able to regroup."