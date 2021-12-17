Recent losses sharpen Pius X boys, who roll North Star for Spicka's 100th win

Lincoln Pius X needed a win.

Coming off back-to-back losses to a much improved Omaha South team and the No. 1 team in the state, Bellevue West, the Class A No. 3 Thunderbolts got their coach a milestone victory with a 58-43 win against Lincoln North Star on Friday at North Star.

Pius X and North Star were neck-and-neck throughout the first quarter. However, with 6 minutes, 20 seconds to go in the second, three offensive rebounds in a row resulted in a right corner three-pointer for senior Jared Bohrer. That sparked an 11-0 run that North Star couldn’t recover from.

“We’ve definitely improved,” Pius X coach Brian Spicka said. “Playing against Omaha South and Bellevue West got us ready to play against a really good team in North Star. We took some of the things we did well in those two games and tried to build on it and tried to find some of the things we didn’t do well and tried to get better.”

After leading the first quarter by four points, Pius X took a 17-point advantage into halftime. North Star showed a lot of fight in the second half and cut the lead to 12, but that second-quarter run was too difficult to overcome.