Recent losses sharpen Pius X boys, who roll North Star for Spicka's 100th win

Lincoln Pius X needed a win.
Coming off back-to-back losses to a much improved Omaha South team and the No. 1 team in the state, Bellevue West, the Class A No. 3 Thunderbolts got their coach a milestone victory with a 58-43 win against Lincoln North Star on Friday at North Star.
Pius X and North Star were neck-and-neck throughout the first quarter. However, with 6 minutes, 20 seconds to go in the second, three offensive rebounds in a row resulted in a right corner three-pointer for senior Jared Bohrer. That sparked an 11-0 run that North Star couldn’t recover from.
“We’ve definitely improved,” Pius X coach Brian Spicka said. “Playing against Omaha South and Bellevue West got us ready to play against a really good team in North Star. We took some of the things we did well in those two games and tried to build on it and tried to find some of the things we didn’t do well and tried to get better.”
After leading the first quarter by four points, Pius X took a 17-point advantage into halftime. North Star showed a lot of fight in the second half and cut the lead to 12, but that second-quarter run was too difficult to overcome.
The Thunderbolts shot a perfect 15-for-15 from the free-throw line. Not only were they shooting the ball well, but their size kept North Star leading scorer Brennon Clemmons Jr. from being much of a factor until the fourth quarter.
“It’s nice when we have them step up and try to block more shots and get physical,” Bohrer said when talking about the Hastreiter twins and Brady Christiansen. “Obviously, they’re huge guys in the paint, and you’ve got two DI guys and a good DII guy. When they set up and play huge, nobody else can compete with them in the state.”
Besides ending a two-game losing streak, the win also earned Spicka his 100th career victory, coming at the beginning of his fifth season as coach.
“I honestly didn’t even know about it,” Spicka said. “It just means I’ve had a lot of good players and a lot of good coaches around me. All I try to do is put the guys in the right spots to let them use their talents, and they’ve done that a lot for me."
Lynden Bruegmann scored 11 points to lead North Star (3-2).