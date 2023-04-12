A month after the most successful boys basketball season in the city of Lincoln in several years, exactly one player on Wednesday signed to continue his career at the Division I level.

It was a dream come true for Lincoln Northeast's Porter Bazil, who will play at Houston Christian next season.

Bazil will join his brother, Pierce, on the Huskies' roster.

"I don’t even know if I’d be going to college right now if I wasn’t able to go to a DI school. It’s definitely been a dream of mine, and especially to be able to play with my brother. We always talked about that growing up," Bazil said after his signing ceremony at Northeast.

"If I wasn’t going here, I’d probably be going to prep school, or playing in the AAU season. It's been a huge dream of mine."

A dependable three-year starter for the Rockets, Bazil set Northeast records for single season (107) and career (224) blocked shots. The 6-foot-7 guard/forward averaged 10.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 blocks and 1.4 assists per game for the Rockets this season, leading the team in rebounding and blocked shots while finishing second in scoring.

Bazil's 4.3 blocks per game led the state this season.

"Porter's pretty selfless. He was all about Northeast, and all about winning games," Rockets coach Monte Ritchie said. "He probably could have scored 20 a game if we ran everything through him, but that was never his deal. He just wanted to win."

His skills also attracted the attention of Houston Christian, formerly known as Houston Baptist.

It didn't hurt that Porter's older brother was one of the Huskies' top players in 2022-23.

Pierce Bazil averaged 8.6 points and 1.2 rebounds per game as a freshman for HCU, playing in all 32 of the Huskies' games with 12 starts.

"He was definitely one of the top three draws for sure," Porter said with a laugh. "Because I know he's a good facilitator, and he's going to make me better. "

And while he'll play his college games in a gym with a smaller capacity than the Rockets' home court (HCU's Sharp Gymnasium seats 1,000), it will still be the realization of a long-time goal.

"The facilities, it's a little undersized, but it's still nice. I like it," Bazil said. "But that's not what it's about. It's about finding a good fit, and they're a good fit for me."

The private religious school's environment will be a comfortable one for Bazil, whose father, Austin, is the senior pastor at Cross the Line Church just a couple blocks from LNE's Ed Johnson Gymnasium.

"It's a good opportunity for me because it's a Christian school, and I'm all about that," Bazil said. "Being able to play basketball at a Christian school is super-exciting for me."

Houston Christian plays in the Southland Conference with the likes of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana, and Nicholls State. The Huskies went 10-22 last season, including 7-11 in the Southland.

HCU first offered Bazil in September of 2022, and he committed in February of this year, about a month before Northeast wrapped up a 15-9 season during a renaissance year for boys basketball in Lincoln.

"I guess, yeah, it’s definitely super encouraging for me (to be the only DI signee in the city this year), but I try not to let it make me prideful in the way of losing any type of work ethic or anything," Bazil said. "Because it’s not going to be easy when I get there. And I don’t want to take anything for granted."

Today in sports history: April 12 1942: Byron Nelson edges Ben Hogan to win his second Masters 1954: Sam Snead edges Ben Hogan by one stroke in a playoff round to win his third Masters 1964: Arnold Palmer wins Masters for fourth time 1981: Tom Watson wins his second Masters with two-stroke victory over Jack Nicklaus. 1987: Larry Mize hits 48-foot chip shot to defeat Greg Norman in sudden death at Masters 1992: Fred Couples wins Masters by two strokes 2007: Kobe Bryant records ninth 50-point game of season, most since Wilt Chamberlain 2009: Angel Cabrera becomes first Argentine to win Masters 2013: Guan Tianlang, 14, makes history as youngest player to make cut in PGA Tour event 2015: Jordan Spieth wins his first major championship with record-tying performance at Masters