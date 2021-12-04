Ramachandran's three with 1 second remaining lifts No. 5 Creighton Prep past upset-minded Spartans

“We’ve got to play with some pace,” Luedtke said. "We should have tried to get them out of rhythm because they’re a really good team. They execute well. They’ve got back cuts. They’ve got capable shooters. By us just sitting playing man-to-man, it kind of played in their favor.”

Creighton Prep lost last season in the state tournament semifinals in triple overtime against Bellevue West. With two games coming down to the wire already this season, they’ve put their soon-to-be 50-year-old coach through some stress lately.

“I told them they’re trying to kill me,” Luedtke said. “I’m about to be 50 in four hours, and I told them they’re trying to kill me at 49.”

The Junior Jays (2-0) were led by Evans, who scored 16 points.

Lincoln East (1-1) will look to rebound next Friday at home against Kearney.

“We talked in the timeout that there were certain players on the floor for Prep that we wanted to make sure didn’t take their last shot, and I think we defended those players well,” Lincoln East coach Jeff Campbell said. “They swung it to a kid who just stepped up and knocked down a shot, but our guys defended particular players well in that last situation.”