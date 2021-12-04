Ramachandran's three with 1 second remaining lifts No. 5 Creighton Prep past upset-minded Spartans

Welcome to Episode 11 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.
The Lincoln East boys basketball team won in the closing seconds Thursday night in Elkhorn on a game-winning layup.
Creighton Prep, meanwhile, won Thursday night at Grand Island by two points on a game-winning layup of its own.
The two teams gave fans another heart-pumping thriller Saturday night at Lincoln East.
Tied at 51-51 with 20 seconds to go, Class A No. 5 Creighton Prep was looking to get the ball to Martel Evans or Omaha recruit Luke Jungers coming out of a timeout. Instead, the Junior Jays found Shawn Ramachandran on the left wing with 1 second left, and he drilled the game-winning three-pointer for a 54-51 win.
“We didn’t turn it over, so that’s a good thing,” Creighton Prep coach Josh Luedtke said. “We got the last shot. That was the other thing I made a big point about in the huddle. I want the last shot with as little time on the clock as possible. It obviously wasn’t meant to go to Shawn, but our team, we’re inexperienced but an older team. … We’ve played two games we could have lost, but we found ways to win.”
The Junior Jays struggled with turnovers throughout the first half and found themselves trailing by nine points at halftime. They flipped the script in the second half by running a 2-2-1 press at the start of the third quarter.
“We’ve got to play with some pace,” Luedtke said. "We should have tried to get them out of rhythm because they’re a really good team. They execute well. They’ve got back cuts. They’ve got capable shooters. By us just sitting playing man-to-man, it kind of played in their favor.”
Creighton Prep lost last season in the state tournament semifinals in triple overtime against Bellevue West. With two games coming down to the wire already this season, they’ve put their soon-to-be 50-year-old coach through some stress lately.
“I told them they’re trying to kill me,” Luedtke said. “I’m about to be 50 in four hours, and I told them they’re trying to kill me at 49.”
The Junior Jays (2-0) were led by Evans, who scored 16 points.
Lincoln East (1-1) will look to rebound next Friday at home against Kearney.
“We talked in the timeout that there were certain players on the floor for Prep that we wanted to make sure didn’t take their last shot, and I think we defended those players well,” Lincoln East coach Jeff Campbell said. “They swung it to a kid who just stepped up and knocked down a shot, but our guys defended particular players well in that last situation.”
The Spartans were led by Carter Tempelmeyer, who scored 18 points.
