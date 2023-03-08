No. 1-ranked and top-seeded Bellevue West led 13-4 halfway through the first quarter, and kept Lincoln North Star at arm's length the rest of the way in a 68-46 win Wednesday in the first round of the Class A state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The unbeaten Thunderbirds (27-0) led by double figures for the final 25-plus minutes of the contest. Trailing 20-10 early in the second quarter, North Star missed a bunny that would have cut the deficit to single digits, and Bellevue West's Josiah Doztler followed with back-to-back three-pointers to extend the lead back to 16.

North Star (17-9) got not closer than 11 the rest of the way.

Dotzler scored 21 for Bellevue West, with Jaden Jackson adding 19. The Thunderbirds shot 48% from the floor, hit nine three-pointers, and forced 15 North Star turnovers, five of which came in the first quarter as Bellevue West bolted out of the gate.

Bellevue West will play in a 6 p.m semifinal Friday at PBA as it seeks to become the first unbeaten Class A champion since 2012.

Antallah Sandlin'el powered North Star with a game-high 26 points on 10-for-13 shooting. Brennon Clemmons added 11 points, seven rebounds, and two blocked shots.

