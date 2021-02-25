Pressure? No. 6 Milford showed it can handle the pressure in subdistrict finals win over Crusaders

“I airballed two (three-pointers) at the beginning of the game, but when they left me open there (in the fourth quarter), I knew I was going to knock it down,” said Hartwig, who scored seven of his 12 points in the fourth quarter.

“We knew with the size they had inside, they’d block a lot of our shots,” Hartwig added. “We didn’t let that bother us and we were able to knock down some big shots.”

Another junior guard, Jaxon Weyand, helped ice the game by scoring nine of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter. Another junior, 6-5 Seth Stutzman, finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Foul trouble kept Marshbanks and Beukelman from being on the floor as much as Lincoln Christian coach Gary Nunnally would’ve liked. Marshbanks had 13 points, nine rebounds and eight blocked shots before fouling out, while Beukelman, who was straddled with four fouls already in the third quarter, finished with 11 in the final game of his high school career.

Another senior, 6-1 Gavin McGerr, chipped in 12 points for the Crusaders, who finish the season 12-10.

“It would’ve been helpful to have them (Marshbanks and Beukelman) play a little bit more,” said Nunnally, whose team was whistled for 27 fouls. “But give Milford credit, they attacked hard and you know 25 (Weyand) obviously gets to the rim really well and he’s hard to stop. We fouled too much evidently.”

