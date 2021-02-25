Pressure? No. 6 Milford showed it can handle the pressure in subdistrict finals win over Crusaders

MILFORD — It’s beginning to feel like postseason basketball, pre-COVID-19.
Both Milford and Lincoln Christian had their bands on hand and a near-capacity crowd of an estimated 1,000 spectators Thursday night at Milford High School provided the kind of energy and noise you’d expect in a Class C1-2 boys subdistrict final.
Sixth-ranked Milford was up to both the challenge that Christian provided on the court with 7-foot junior Easton Marshbanks and 6-7 senior Drew Beukelman as well as an atmosphere that added even more pressure for the undefeated Eagles.
Milford hit 17 of 25 free throws in the fourth quarter to pull away from a one-point lead through three quarters to claim a 64-53 win over the Crusaders. Milford brings a 25-0 record into the district finals Saturday through Tuesday. Official pairings and game times will be released by the Nebraska School Activities Association on Friday morning.
“The kids love it,” Milford coach Tony Muller said about the raucous surroundings. “You can tell both teams have kids that thrive off of it.”
Perhaps none more than Milford’s 6-1 junior guard Micah Hartwig. He drilled a three-pointer to open up a 49-45 margin for the Eagles with 3:46 left, then made a steal before being fouled on a layup attempt. He sank both foul shots for a 51-45 advantage with just under three minutes left.
“I airballed two (three-pointers) at the beginning of the game, but when they left me open there (in the fourth quarter), I knew I was going to knock it down,” said Hartwig, who scored seven of his 12 points in the fourth quarter.
“We knew with the size they had inside, they’d block a lot of our shots,” Hartwig added. “We didn’t let that bother us and we were able to knock down some big shots.”
Another junior guard, Jaxon Weyand, helped ice the game by scoring nine of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter. Another junior, 6-5 Seth Stutzman, finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.
Foul trouble kept Marshbanks and Beukelman from being on the floor as much as Lincoln Christian coach Gary Nunnally would’ve liked. Marshbanks had 13 points, nine rebounds and eight blocked shots before fouling out, while Beukelman, who was straddled with four fouls already in the third quarter, finished with 11 in the final game of his high school career.
Another senior, 6-1 Gavin McGerr, chipped in 12 points for the Crusaders, who finish the season 12-10.
“It would’ve been helpful to have them (Marshbanks and Beukelman) play a little bit more,” said Nunnally, whose team was whistled for 27 fouls. “But give Milford credit, they attacked hard and you know 25 (Weyand) obviously gets to the rim really well and he’s hard to stop. We fouled too much evidently.”