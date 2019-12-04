Preseason boys basketball ratings: 12/5

Class A
School (’18-’19 record) | RS
1. Bellevue West (26-2) | 4
2. Millard North (16-8) | 3
3. Omaha South (21-6) | 4
4. Omaha Central (22-6) | 3
5. Omaha Westside (19-6) | 4
6. Lincoln Pius X (27-2) | 2
7. Lincoln North Star (17-9) | 3
8. Creighton Prep (22-5) | 1
9. Kearney (20-6) | 2
10. Papillion-LV So. (14-12) | 2
RS – returning starters
Contenders: Gretna, Elkhorn South, Lincoln East, Millard West, Omaha Benson.
The case for No. 1: Four starters are back from the most consistent team in the state a year ago, a group that includes 6-foot-1 first-team Super-State junior point guard and Wisconsin recruit Chucky Hepburn. Also back for Bellevue West are three senior starters in 6-8 John Shanklin, 6-4 Louis Fidler and 6-0 David Nuor. Frankie Fidler, a 6-6 junior, emerged from the offseason as a Division I college recruit and could become a go-to for the Thunderbirds.
And why not Millard North? No high school team in the history of the state has assembled so many high-level Division I college prospects on one squad as the Mustangs have. Hunter Sallis, a 6-4 junior wing and a top 40 player nationally in the class of 2021, has scholarship offers from Kansas and Oregon in addition to Creighton and Nebraska. A 6-7 sophomore forward, Jasen Green, has a scholarship offer from Nebraska. Max Murrell, a 6-9 senior, has already signed with Stanford, and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln transfer Jadin Johnson, a 6-3 junior point guard, is getting Division I interest. If this talent on paper transfers to the scoreboard, the Mustangs are untouchable. This group, however, lost eight games last season and failed to reach the state tournament, so they still have something to prove.
What about the state finalists? Defending state champion Omaha South and runner-up Omaha Central will probably be better than they were a year ago. Central must replace last season’s state player of the year in John Tonje, but bring back three starters led by Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Max Polk. South had just one senior on its title team and brings back all-stater Jay Saunders.
Right off the bat: Creighton Prep is at Pius X right away Thursday in a first-round game of their four-team pod. Bellevue West and Westside could face off Saturday in their four-team pod, while South and Central could have a rematch of the state final on Monday in the OPS Jamboree final.
Returning all-staters
First team
*Donovan Williams, North Star | 6-5 | Sr. | 21.0 | 5.2
*Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West | 6-1 | Jr. | 17.8 | 5.2
Second team
#Hunter Sallis, Millard North | 6-4 | Jr. | 18.2 | 3.8
@Jay Saunders, Omaha South | 6-0 | Sr. | 15.0 | 5.6
^Kolbe Rada, L. Pius X | 6-2 | Sr. | 13.9 | 4.0
* -- first-team Super-State; # -- second-team Super-State; @ -- third-team Super-State; ^ -- Class B last season.
Other third-team Super-Staters
Jadin Booth, Omaha Westside | 6-2 | Sr. 19.1 | 4.0
Others to watch
Max Murrell, Millard North | 6-9 | Sr. | 11.2 | 5.4
Jasen Green, Millard North | 6-7 | So. | 7.1 | 4.4
Latrell Wrightsell, Jr., O. Central | 6-2 | Sr. | 17.6 | 3.6
Class B
School (’18-’19 record) | RS
1. Omaha Roncalli (25-3) | 3
2. Hastings (14-7) | 4
3. Omaha Skutt (23-5) | 3
4. Mt. Michael Bened. (18-8) | 5
5. Scottsbluff (14-11) | 5
6. Platteview (17-9) | 4
7. Alliance (19-7) | 4
8. Wahoo (24-5) | 2
9. Lexington (15-10) | 4
10. Bennington (20-7) | 2
RS – returning starters
Contenders: Aurora, Norris, Crete, Beatrice.
Case for No. 1: The state runner-up Crimson Prides bring back a trio of senior guards unmatched in Class B in 5-10 all-stater Jack Dotzler (16.7), 5-9 Taiden Red (11.6 ppg) and 5-11 Shane Orr (12.6 ppg). Football standout lineman, 6-6, 270-pound junior Nolan Gorczyca, provides muscle in the paint.
Hastings adds transfer: The Tigers figured to be a contender with senior guard Connor Creech (17 ppg) back as one of top returning players in the state. But now they’ve added 6-9 senior transfer Haggan Hilgendorf, a C-1 all-stater at Adams Central a year ago, giving the Tigers one of the inside-outside combinations in the state.
Right off the bat: The best game of opening weekend is No. 3 Skutt at No. 4 Mount Michael Benedictine on Thursday night. Scottsbluff and Alliance could meet in the Western Conference tournament Thursday through Saturday in Scottsbluff.
Returning all-staters
First team
@Tyson Gordon, O. Skutt | 6-3 | Sr. | 16.0 | 5.0
Jack Dotzler, O. Roncalli | 5-10 | Sr. | 16.7 | 4.0
*Kaden Glynn, Beatrice | 6-1 | Jr. | 15.2 | 4.3
#Haggan Hilgendorf, Hastings | 6-9 | Sr. | 16.5 | 6.5
@ -- third-team Super-State; * -- Class D-2 last season at Johnson-Brock; # -- C-1 all-stater at Adams Central
Class C-1
School | (’18-’19 record) | RS
1. Auburn (24-3) | 5
2. Ogallala (27-1) | 3
3. Kearney Catholic (18-5) | 4
4. Ashland-Greenwood (18-7) | 4
5. Lincoln Christian (17-9) | 3
6. Boys Town (19-8) | 2
7. North Bend Central (25-4) | 2
8. Fort Calhoun (15-10) | 4
9. Bishop Neumann (16-8) | 2
10. Battle Creek (15-10) | 4
RS – returning starters
Contenders: Milford, Adams Central, Wayne, West Point-Beemer.
Case for No. 1: The Bulldogs return intact from a young team that came out of nowhere and pulled off a state title, thanks to some late-game heroics from all-state guard Cam Binder. Coach Jim Weeks’ squad also has one of the top big men in C-1 in 6-8 senior Josh Lambert (14 ppg, 8.4 rpg). Binder averaged 20.6 points as a sophomore, shot 45 percent from three-point and 85 percent at the free-throw line.
Returning all-staters
First team
Cam Binder, Auburn | 6-0 | Jr. | 20.6 | 2.7
Justin Bubak, Christian | 6-5 | Sr. | 19.7 | 6.6
Carter Brown, Ogallala | 6-2 | Sr. | 16.0 | 2.8
Second team
Bret Mahony, Kearney Catholic | 6-3 | So. | 17.4 | 7.3
Class C-2
School (’18-’19 record) | RS
1. BRLD (27-1) | 5
2. Yutan (23-6) | 5
3. GI Central Catholic (18-8) | 3
4. Ponca (24-5) | 3
5. Centennial (24-4) | 3
6. Hartington CC (16-6) | 3
7. Tri County (19-7) | 2
8. Sutton (24-3) | 1
9. Lincoln Lutheran (13-9) | 2
10. Wakefield (20-4) | 3
RS – returning starters
Contenders: Doniphan-Trumbull, Oakland-Craig, Hastings St. Cecilia, Archbishop Bergan, Palmyra, Bridgeport, Freeman, Lutheran High Northeast.
Case for No. 1: Led by all-state junior guard Lucas Vogt (13.5 ppg), the Wolverines return all five starters from last year’s dominant title team. BRLD is covered both inside and outside as 6-5 junior Dylan Beutler is back after averaging just under 13 points and 7.1 rebounds a contest. All five starters are capable of going off at any time as 5-11 senior Will Gatzemeyer, 5-10 senior Darwin Snyder and 6-4 senior Jaxon Johnson all averaged around 10 points a contest.
Right off the bat: No. 3 GICC is at No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran on Thursday and No. 8 Sutton is at C-1 No. 3 Kearney Catholic on Friday in key games this weekend.
Returning all-staters
First team
Carter Kingsbury, Ponca | 6-4 | Sr. | 18.6 | 5.7
Brady Timms, Yutan | 6-0 | Jr. |11.8 | 3.1
Lucas Vogt, BRLD | 5-11 | Jr. | 13.5 | 4.6
Second team
*Blake Miller, Lourdes CC | 6-2 | So. | 16.5 | 5.0
* -- D-1 last season
Class D-1
School (’18-’19 record) | RS
1. Humphrey/LHF (23-6) | 3
2. Howells-Dodge (18-10) | 3
3. Laurel-C-C (23-5) | 5
4. Elm Creek (22-5) | 5
5. Heartland (14-8) | 5
6. Paxton (25-2) | 2
7. Hartington-Newc. (16-10) | 4
8. Fullerton (18-7) | 3
9. Osmond (27-2) | 4
10. Anselmo-Merna (19-4) | 4
RS – returning starters
Contenders: Kenesaw, Riverside, South Loup, West Holt, BDS, Pleasanton.
Case for No. 1: Expectations are high for Humphrey/LHF with three starters back, one of which is returning second-team all-stater Jason Sjuts, a 6-4 sophomore who averaged 11.6 ppg and 4 rpg as a freshman. Also back are 6-5 senior Tyler Sjuts (7.6 ppg) and 5-9 senior Bret Hanis (9.0 ppg) as well as 6-4 sophomore Jacob Sjuts (8.1 ppg). They face a stiff test Saturday at C-1 No. 10 Battle Creek.
Returning all-staters
First team
Blake Brewster, Paxton | 6-9 | Sr. | 20.3 | 9.8
Jaden Rhynalds, East Butler | 5-11 | Sr. | 25.8 | 6.0
*Noah Schutte, Laurel-C-C | 6-4 | Sr. | 24.2 | 13.9
Second team
Jason Sjuts, Humphrey/LHF | 6-3 | So. | 11.6 | 4.0
#Tredyn Prososki, Riverside | 6-1 | Sr. | 18.0 | 3.0
Seth Miller, Anselmo-Merna | 6-1 | Sr. | 19.8 | 9.5
* -- C-2 last season
# -- D-2 last season (currently out with injury)
Class D-2
School (’18-’19 record) | RS
1. Falls City SH (25-3) | 4
2. Humphrey St. Francis (22-5) | 4
3. Johnson-Brock (24-4) | 2
4. Mead (10-11) | 3
5. Loomis (19-7) | 3
6. Parkview Christian (10-12) | 2
7. Exeter-Milligan (21-5) | 2
8. Bloomfield (15-9) | 2
9. Deshler (14-9) | 4
10. Stuart (14-8) | 1
RS – returning all-staters
Contenders: Mullen.
Case for No. 1: With four starters back from a team that was No. 1 nearly all season, Sacred Heart is the odds-on favorites to finish the deal this time. Tyler Witt might be the best player in the class this season after averaging 17.7 points and 9.7 rrebounds a game last season. Only an injury to Witt at the state tournament slowed down the Irish last season.
Returning all-staters
First team
Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock | 6-2 | Sr. | 16.4 | 6.0
Tyler Witt, Falls City SH | 6-3 | Sr. | 17.7 | 9.7
Second team
Trevor Pfeifer, Humphrey SF | 6-3 | Sr. | 18.0 | 6.0
