Preseason boys basketball ratings: 12/5

And why not Millard North? No high school team in the history of the state has assembled so many high-level Division I college prospects on one squad as the Mustangs have. Hunter Sallis, a 6-4 junior wing and a top 40 player nationally in the class of 2021, has scholarship offers from Kansas and Oregon in addition to Creighton and Nebraska. A 6-7 sophomore forward, Jasen Green, has a scholarship offer from Nebraska. Max Murrell, a 6-9 senior, has already signed with Stanford, and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln transfer Jadin Johnson, a 6-3 junior point guard, is getting Division I interest. If this talent on paper transfers to the scoreboard, the Mustangs are untouchable. This group, however, lost eight games last season and failed to reach the state tournament, so they still have something to prove.