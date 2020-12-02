Preseason boys basketball ratings, players to watch and our initial takes

The high school basketball season begins Thursday. Here's a look at Ron Powell's ratings heading into a fresh season:
RS: Returning starters
Class A (2019-20) | RS
1. Millard North (25-4) | 4
2. Bellevue West (24-3) | 2
3. Creighton Prep (19-9) | 4
4. Omaha Central (21-4) | 3
5. Omaha Westside (19-7) | 2
6. Papillion-LV South (17-8) | 4
7. Lincoln Pius X (16-8) | 4
8. Papillion-La Vista (16-9) | 4
9. Lincoln North Star (16-8) | 3
10. Lincoln Southeast (14-11) | 4
Contenders: Grand Island, Millard West, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Northeast, Millard South, Kearney.
The case for No. 1: A year ago, no school in the history of the state had as much high-level talent on its roster as Millard North, and only a 16-0 run by Bellevue West in the final four minutes of the state final prevented the Mustangs from finishing as champions. Four starters return from that squad, and they’re coming back hungry and with a chip on their shoulders.
Bellevue West still in the hunt: The Thunderbirds still have two-time Super-State point guard and Wisconsin signee Chucky Hepburn, so definitely don’t count out the defending state champions. Also back from last year is all-state Omaha commit Frankie Fidler and sophomore guard Josiah Dotzler, who is ready for an expanded role.
What fans are missing out on: Strict COVID-19 fan restrictions, at least to start the season, will prevent many from seeing one of the more highly recruited arrays of Class A players ever assembled in Nebraska. And four of them are on Millard North’s roster, led by 6-foot-5 senior guard Hunter Sallis, a five-star prospect who’s ranked No. 6 nationally by Rivals in the class of 2020 and the No. 1 point guard. He has Kentucky, Gonzaga, North Carolina, Kansas, Creighton, UCLA, Oregon and Iowa State in his list of final eight schools.
Sallis’ backcourt mate, 6-6 senior Saint Thomas, has offers from TCU, Virginia Tech and Mississippi State. Jadin Johnson, a 6-3 point guard, has already signed with Old Dominion, while 6-7 junior forward Jasen Green has offers from Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas State, Stanford, TCU and Wake Forest.
But the talent goes way beyond the Mustangs. Hepburn is a Wisconsin signee, while Grand Island 6-10 junior Isaac Traudt saw his college opportunities blossom during this past offseason. The four-star power forward now has offers from Nebraska, Creighton, Georgetown, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Marquette, Minnesota, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Purdue, Stanford, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.
Returning all-staters
First team
*Hunter Sallis, Millard North | 6-5 | Sr.
*Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West | 6-1 | Sr.
Second team
+Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West | 6-7 | Sr.
Others to watch
#Jasen Green, Millard North | 6-7 | Jr.
#Saint Thomas, Millard North | 6-6 | Sr.
Isaac Traudt, Grand Island | 6-10 | Sr.
Kwat Abdelkarim, L. North Star | 6-3 | Sr.
Ajantae Hogan, L. Southeast | 6-4 | Sr.
Danair Dempsey, Papio. South | 6-6 | Sr.
* first-team Super-State; + second-team Super-State; # third-team Super-State.
Class B (2019-20) | RS
1. Mount Michael (22-6) | 5
2. Omaha Skutt (29-0) | 2
3. Elkhorn (17-8) | 3
4. Norris (18-6) | 4
5. Waverly (13-10) | 4
6. Beatrice (12-11) | 4
7. Omaha Roncalli (23-5) | 1
8. Bennington (16-8) | 3
9. Scottsbluff (25-4) | 0
10. Northwest (14-11) | 3
Contenders: Aurora, York, Alliance, Hastings.
The case for No. 1: Mount Michael returns all five starters from last year’s state semifinal team, a group led by second-team all-stater Kaleb Brink, a 6-5 senior who averaged 15.9 points and 6.6 rebounds a game last season. Bradley Bennett, a 6-foot senior guard, also averaged double-figures last season at 11.1 ppg.
Skutt still in the hunt: First-team Super-State guard Tyson Gordon has graduated off last year’s undefeated state title team, but the cupboard is far from bare for the SkyHawks. Charlie Fletcher, a 6-1 senior guard, was a second-team all-stater last season (14 ppg), while 6-5 senior Luke Scar is one of the top post players in B after averaging 12 points and five rebounds per game as a junior.
Elkhorn drops from A: The Antlers were a state tournament team in Class A a year ago, and they’re poised to be a factor in Class B this season. A pair of 6-5 seniors — Gannon Gragert and Drew Christo — starred on Elkhorn’s state championship football team this fall, while 6-6 Colton Uhing is also a returning starter on the hoops team.
Returning all-staters
Second team
Trey Deveaux, Norris | 6-5 | Sr.
Kaleb Brink, Mount Michael | 6-5 | Sr.
Charlie Fletcher, Omaha Skutt | 6-1 | Sr.
Class C-1 (2019-20) | RS
1. Auburn (29-0) | 3
2. Kearney Catholic (18-8) | 4
3. Adams Central (26-2) | 4
4. Wahoo (23-3) | 2
5. St. Paul (19-8) | 4
6. Lincoln Christian (22-6) | 3
7. Ashland-Greenwood (17-9) | 2
8. Logan View/SS (17-9) | 5
9. Ogallala (23-5) | 2
10. Milford (11-13) | 4
Contenders: Fort Calhoun, Fairbury, North Bend Central, Pierce, Mitchell, Wayne.
Case for No. 1: The Bulldogs have some major pieces back from their 2019 and ’20 state title teams, most notably two-time all-state guard Cam Binder, a Nebraska-Kearney signee. Another senior, 6-5 Daniel Frary, was a second-team all-stater last season, so there’s a solid base to build from. Auburn will need to adjust early in the season to not having 6-8 all-stater Josh Lambert down in the post.
Father-son game: Dec. 10 is going to be a big day for the Scheef family and a top-10 matchup to boot. That’s when Coach Kevin Scheef’s Wahoo team will travel to Hooper to take on Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, coached by his son, Jake, a former Warrior all-stater. Jake Scheef is in his first season at Logan View/SS and inherits a team with six players who have starting experience.
For starters: Logan View/SS opens with a home game against C-2 No. 9 Oakland-Craig on Thursday night. Other intriguing opening weekend games are Aurora at Adams Central on Thursday and Kearney Catholic at C-2 No. 4 Sutton on Friday.
Returning all-staters
First team
Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood | 6-4 | Jr.
Cam Binder, Auburn | 6-0 | Sr.
Second team
Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic | 6-4 | Jr.
Daniel Frary, Auburn | 6-4 | Sr.
Class C-2 (2019-20) | RS
1. BRLD (29-0) | 2
2. Grand Island CC (25-4) | 5
3. Hartington CC (18-7) | 4
4. Sutton (24-4) | 3
5. Centennial (21-5) | 3
6. Yutan (24-4) | 1
7. Heartland (15-8) | 4
8. Bridgeport (21-5) | 4
9. Oakland-Craig (17-9) | 3
10. Cross County (18-7) | 4
Contenders: Tri County, Freeman, Doniphan-Trumbull, Amherst, Archbishop Bergan, Chase County, Arcadia-Loup City, Twin River, Palmyra.
Case for No. 1: The two-time defending state champion Wolverines have won 52 straight games, so they’re No. 1 until someone beats them. The fact BRLD returns two first-team all-staters in senior guard Lucas Vogt (16.3 ppg) and senior forward Dylan Beutler (15.7 ppg) makes a run for a third straight crown feasible.
GICC the favorite on paper: State runner-up Grand Island Central Catholic looks ready to trade silver for gold this season with all five starters back, including a pair of all-staters in senior guards Russell Martinez (first team) and Koby Bales (second team). Throw in 6-10 senior Dei Jengmer in the middle and a pair of athletic 6-3 juniors in Isaac Herbek and Marcus Lowry, and the Crusaders are a complete package. A challenging regular-season schedule will prepare them well for the postseason.
Returning all-staters
First team
Lucas Vogt, BRLD | 6-0 | Sr.
Brady Timm, Yutan | 5-11 | Sr.
Dylan Beutler, BRLD | 6-5 | Sr.
Russell Martinez, GICC | 6-0 | Sr.
Second team
Cade Wiseman, Sutton | 5-10 | Sr.
Koby Bales, GICC | 6-2 | Sr.
Class D-1 (2019-20) | RS
1. Humphrey/LHF (26-4) | 3
2. Laurel-C-C (26-5) | 3
3. North Platte St. Pat's (23-4) | 3
4. Southern Valley (21-6) | 2
5. Osmond (24-2) | 2
6. Elm Creek (16-9) | 2
7. Lourdes CC (11-13) | 4
8. McCool Junction (18-6) | 4
9. Deshler (16-8) | 4
10. Creighton (14-8) | 2
Contenders: Ansley-Litchfield, Burwell, Walthill, BDS, Central Valley.
The case for No. 1: The 2019 state champion Bulldogs took third last year at state, and they appear to have the pieces to return to the top this season. Jason Sjuts, a 6-5 junior, is a two-time all-stater who averaged 15.4 points per game and 4.4 rebounds a contest. His brother, Jacob, also a 6-5 junior, is also a postseason award candidate after averaging 10.1 ppg and 5.8 rpg as a sophomore. 6-3 junior Ethan Keller also is a returning starter.
For starters: Deshler is at home against D-2 No. 8 Exeter-Milligan while McCool Junction hosts C-2 No. 10 Cross County, both on Thursday night.
Returning all-staters
First team
Jason Sjuts, Humphrey/LHF | 6-5 | Jr.
*Trey Miner, Elm Creek | 6-1 | Sr.
Second team
Jack Heiss, North Platte St. Pat’s | 6-1 | Jr.
* 2019 all-stater
Class D-2 (2019-20) | RS
1. Mullen (22-7) | 5
2. Falls City SH (29-1) | 1
3. Humphrey SF (27-1) | 2
4. Loomis (23-3) | 3
5. St. Mary’s (19-6) | 4
6. Parkview Christian (21-8) | 0
7. Osceola (12-12) | 5
8. Exeter-Milligan (15-11) | 3
9. Paxton (21-4) | 1
10. Pleasanton (20-6) | 1
Contenders: Diller-Odell, Sterling, Wallace, S-E-M, Stuart.
Case for No. 1: The Broncos bring back their starting lineup intact from last year’s D-2 state semifinal team, a cast led by senior guard Brendon Walker (14.9 ppg), junior guard Trevor Kuncl (11.2 ppg) and sophomore forward Clayton Moore (11.9 ppg). Mullen won the title in 2017 and looks ready to return to the top.
Right off the bat: A night after Exeter-Milligan is at Deshler on Thursday, the Timberwolves take on Osceola in a battle of ranked D-2 teams.
Returning all-staters
First team
Garrett Fortney, College View | 6-1 | Jr.
Second team
Tanner Pfeifer, Humphrey SF | 6-1 | Jr.
Aidan Hedstrom, St. Mary’s | 6-3 | Jr.
