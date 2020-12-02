Preseason boys basketball ratings, players to watch and our initial takes

Bellevue West still in the hunt: The Thunderbirds still have two-time Super-State point guard and Wisconsin signee Chucky Hepburn, so definitely don’t count out the defending state champions. Also back from last year is all-state Omaha commit Frankie Fidler and sophomore guard Josiah Dotzler, who is ready for an expanded role.

What fans are missing out on: Strict COVID-19 fan restrictions, at least to start the season, will prevent many from seeing one of the more highly recruited arrays of Class A players ever assembled in Nebraska. And four of them are on Millard North’s roster, led by 6-foot-5 senior guard Hunter Sallis, a five-star prospect who’s ranked No. 6 nationally by Rivals in the class of 2020 and the No. 1 point guard. He has Kentucky, Gonzaga, North Carolina, Kansas, Creighton, UCLA, Oregon and Iowa State in his list of final eight schools.

Sallis’ backcourt mate, 6-6 senior Saint Thomas, has offers from TCU, Virginia Tech and Mississippi State. Jadin Johnson, a 6-3 point guard, has already signed with Old Dominion, while 6-7 junior forward Jasen Green has offers from Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas State, Stanford, TCU and Wake Forest.