Prepared for a 'slobberknocker,' No. 9 Norris captures key road win against Waverly

WAVERLY — Norris boys basketball coach Matt Shelsta told his team that Thursday’s game at rival Waverly would be a “slobberknocker."
“They (the players) don’t know what that is, and I’m not sure I do either, but I knew it would be a tough game,” he said.
"Slobberknocker" in this case meant physical defense and a grind-it-out possession game. The Class B No. 9 Titans never trailed after the first three minutes of the game, their man-to-man defense held Waverly to 31% shooting from the field, and they got scoring contributions from both inside and outside in claiming a 47-39 road win before a crowd of 1,500.
The guard combination of 5-foot-9 junior Cade Rice and 6-foot sophomore Izaiah Pankoke scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, and combined to hit 10 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter to help Norris (8-2) seal the victory.
The Titans were also effective in the paint, as 6-2 senior Connor Price came off the bench to hit all five shots he attempted on his way to 11 points. Trey Deveaux, a 6-4 junior, scored seven points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds as Norris held a 29-21 edge on the boards.
Price started a year ago, “but he’s been playing better off the bench and providing a spark for us,” said Shelsta, whose team led 12-7 after one quarter, 19-17 at halftime and 31-24 heading into the final eight minutes. “Connor has springs and can really jump. The way he can go to the basket and also rebound on the defensive end are huge pluses for us.”
Defensively, Norris held Waverly’s leading scorer and lone returning starter from last season, 6-1 senior Noah Stoddard, to nine points, six under his season average of 15. A pair of underclassmen, 6-1 sophomore Cole Murray and 6-2 junior Andrew Heffelfinger, paced the Vikings (6-4) with 10 points each.
“Norris did a great job of making Noah work just to bring the ball up the court,” Waverly coach Ryan Reeder said. “It’s going to be hard to win a basketball game when you struggle shooting the ball like we did tonight. But their defense had a lot to do with that.”
Waverly has been without all-state football player and Nebraska walk-on prospect Mason Nieman since the first quarter of the first game when he severely sprained his ankle.
“We both thought it might be best for him to shut it down, heal his ankle up and start getting ready for football at Nebraska,” Reeder said.
Norris girls 59, Waverly 33
The No. 8 Titans (6-4) had 11 players score and took advantage of their height as 5-11 sophomore Sydney Jelinek had 10 points, 6-foot junior Brianna Stai netted nine and 6-2 sophomore Ella Waters and 6-foot junior Kalli Kroeker tallied eight each.
Julia Martin and Ellie Bream scored nine each to pace Waverly (1-9).