Prepared for a 'slobberknocker,' No. 9 Norris captures key road win against Waverly

WAVERLY — Norris boys basketball coach Matt Shelsta told his team that Thursday’s game at rival Waverly would be a “slobberknocker."

“They (the players) don’t know what that is, and I’m not sure I do either, but I knew it would be a tough game,” he said.

"Slobberknocker" in this case meant physical defense and a grind-it-out possession game. The Class B No. 9 Titans never trailed after the first three minutes of the game, their man-to-man defense held Waverly to 31% shooting from the field, and they got scoring contributions from both inside and outside in claiming a 47-39 road win before a crowd of 1,500.

The guard combination of 5-foot-9 junior Cade Rice and 6-foot sophomore Izaiah Pankoke scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, and combined to hit 10 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter to help Norris (8-2) seal the victory.

The Titans were also effective in the paint, as 6-2 senior Connor Price came off the bench to hit all five shots he attempted on his way to 11 points. Trey Deveaux, a 6-4 junior, scored seven points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds as Norris held a 29-21 edge on the boards.