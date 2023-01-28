Prep tournament hoops glance: Lincoln Lutheran wins first-ever Centennial crown

The Lincoln Lutheran boys basketball team won its first-ever Centennial Conference tournament championship Saturday with a 65-55 win against Columbus Scotus.

Jonny Puelz had 31 points to lift the Warriors, who jumped out to a big lead with a 16-5 run in the first quarter.

But, Columbus Scotus didn't go away easy, clawing back and even taking the lead. But, Puelz, who hit six-three pointers, helped Lutheran turn the Shamrocks away.

Parkview Christian 82, Brownell-Talbot 34: The Class D-2 No. 1 Patriots had a balanced scoring effort with three players scoring at least 13 points. Maurice Reide led the way with a team-high 19 points.

The defense was solid and didn't allow a point in the fourth quarter. The Patriots have won 10 of the last 11 Frontier Conference Tournament titles.

Crete 51, York 43: In a battle of two top 10 teams in Class B, the Class B No. 4 Cardinals won the Central Conference Tournament against the Class B No. 6 Dukes.

Crete didn't make a field goal in the fourth quarter but made 17 of 24 free throws. The York offense shot 5-of-22 in the second half.

Wahoo 65, Platteview 45: Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo had 25 points from Marcus Glock to win the Trailblazer Conference title. The Warriors extend their winning streak to 11 games.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Christian 34, Columbus Scotus 25: Class C-1 No. 4 Lincoln Christian won a defensive battle against Class C-1 No. 7 Columbus Scotus. The Crusaders take the Centennial Conference Championship and improve to 15-2 on the season.

Parkview Christian 45, Brownell-Talbot 28: Maria Pastrelo scored a season-high 24 points for Class D-2 No. 9 Parkview Christian. The Patriots won their first-ever Frontier Conference girls basketball tournament title.

Pastrelo had 11 points in the fourth quarter after Brownell-Talbot pulled to within 28-20 at the end of the third quarter.

Adams Central 53, York 38: The Class C-1 No. 3 Patriots outscored the Dukes 29-16 in the second half. Megyn Scott was the leading scorer for Adams Central with 15 points. Chloe Koch scored 15 points and made two three-point shots to keep York in the game. The Patriots win the Central Conference Tournament for the first time since 1994. Their season record improves to 17-1.

Yutan 62, DC West 37: Yutan led from the start to win the NCC Tournament championship and improve to 16-2.