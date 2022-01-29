Prep tournament hoops glance: Hastings St. Cecilia uses defense to top Lincoln Lutheran for Centennial trophy

Seniors Addie Kirkegaard and Shaye Butler combined for 26 points to lead Class C-2 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia to a 35-23 win against Class C-1 No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran in the Centennial Conference Tournament championship game on Saturday at Grand Island Central Catholic Schools.

Both teams are known for their full-court defensive pressure, and the Hawkettes used it to shut down the Warriors' shooters.

St. Cecilia led just 15-11 at halftime and nearly matched its first-half total with 14 third-quarter points to build a bigger lead.

Kirkegaard had 14 points and Butler added 12 for St. Cecilia, which won its second straight conference tournament championship.

Lincoln Lutheran, which beat Columbus Scotus in Thursday's semifinals, was led by Jamison Wahl and Katelynn Oxley. Each scored seven points.

The Warriors and Hawkettes will meet again in a regular-season matchup next Saturday in Hastings.

Jacobsen leads Bluejays: Senior Cale Jacobsen scored 25 points to lead Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood to a 57-49 win against No. 10 Fort Calhoun in the Capitol Conference Tournament final in Murray.

Max Parker added 12 points for the Bluejays, who trailed by four at halftime before making a second-half charge.

Wahoo boys repeat in Trailblazer: Sophomore Marcus Glock scored 16 points to help Class C-1 No. 3 Wahoo rally for a 59-48 win against B No. 7 Platteview in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament boys final in Wahoo.

Wahoo trailed by six after three quarters before outscoring Platteview 24-7 in the final quarter.

Connor Millikan had 19 points to pace the Trojans.

Beatrice girls take Trailblazer crown: Last year, Beatrice lost at Wahoo in the Trailblazer Conference final.

Beatrice (9-2) reversed its fortunes this time.

Ellie Jurgens scored 13 points, Riley Schwisow had 12 and Addison Hatcliff chipped in 11 to lead the Class B No. 10 Lady Orange to a 51-44 win against C-1 No. 2 Wahoo.

Junior Sammy Leu had 14 points for the Warriors.

Beatrice set the tone by outscoring Wahoo 28-15 over the second and third quarters.

Parkview boys win another title, girls take fourth in Frontier: Parkview Christian defeated Omaha Christian 56-39 in the boys championship game in the Frontier Conference Tournament. The Patriots have won nine titles in the last 10 years and it's their third in a row.

The Parkview Christian girls, meanwhile, lost to Omaha Christian 36-34 in the third-place game.

