Prep hoops glance: Southwest boys heat up against Omaha Northwest to wrap up 2-0 weekend

The Lincoln Southwest boys basketball team heated up for 50 points over the second and third quarters to put away Omaha Northwest 84-63 at home Saturday to cap a 2-0 weekend.

Lukas Helms scored 17 points and Ben Hunzeker added 16 to lead the Silver Hawks. Blake Waring and Chuck Love each made three three-pointers for Southwest, which beat Lincoln East on Friday.

Millard North 67, Lincoln Pius X 49: Jasen Green scored 13 points in the first quarter and finished with 19 and nine rebounds. Sam Hastreiter scored 19 and his brother Jack had 17 to lead Pius X.

Omaha Central 74, Lincoln North Star 40: The Class A No. 4 Eagles outscored the Navigators 51-13 in the first half and never looked back. Jay Dawson and PJ Davis scored 18 points apiece to lead Central. Antallah Sandlin'el tallied 11 points and Jake Hilkemann chipped in eight for North Star.

Papillion-La Vista 62, Lincoln High 47: The Monarchs outscored the Links 24-4 in the first quarter. Luke Lindenmeyer and Kyle Ingwerson had 22 and 21 points, respectively, for Papillion-La Vista. Collin Nick paced Lincoln High with 12 points and Vincent Garrett added 10.

Bennington 61, Lincoln Christian 58: Ethan Berrier had a team-high 18 points for Lincoln Christian and had a chance to send the game to overtime before his final shot came up just short at the buzzer. Gage Hohlen added 12 points and Cohen Sand 11, but Lincoln Christian could not overcome 25 points from Bennington's Austin Holtz.

Lincoln Lutheran 59, Lourdes CC 52: The Warriors played a dominant first half, holding Lourdes Central Catholic to 13 points. Lincoln Lutheran's Jonny Puelz scored 14 points and made a team-high four three-pointers. Lourdes' Beau Lee was held to six points in the first half but scored 22 in the second to lead all players with 28 points.

Parkview Christian 63, Omaha Christian 52: Class D-2 No. 4 Parkview was in a hole early after Omaha Christian went on a 15-1 run to begin the game, but the Patriots chipped away methodically to take a 31-30 lead at halftime. Maurice Reide led the Patriots with 13 points. Parkview has won the Nebraska Frontier Conference regular-season title for the third consecutive year and 10 of the last 11 seasons.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln High 71, Papillion-La Vista 43: Class A No. 2 Lincoln High pulled away behind a 26-point effort in the second quarter, when Kiana Wiley scored 11 of her 19 points. J'unti Franklin, who finished with 15 points, picked up the scoring slack for the Links in the second half with nine points after halftime.

Lincoln Southwest 62, Omaha Northwest 39: Freddie Wallace paved the way with 12 points, while Kennadi Williams and Aniya Seymore each chipped in 10 points for No. 6 Southwest. Ravyne Wallace led Northwest with a game-high 18 points.

Lincoln East 50, Omaha Westside 36: Class A No. 9 Lincoln East played consistent offense and rolled to a road victory. Mattie Campbell poured in 10 of her game-high 17 points in the second half for the Spartans, and Lillie Shaw added eight of her 16 points in the second half.

Omaha Central 71, Lincoln North Star 25: No. 4 Omaha Central went 22-for-32 from the field and 8-for-18 from beyond the arc in the win. Aniah Wayne scored a game-high 22 points and hit four three-pointers for the Eagles. Sarah Gatwech led North Star with 13 points.

Parkview Christian 44, Omaha Christian 36: Jada Smith poured in 16 points and Myllena De Sousa added 11 to help Parkview Christian to its school-record 16th victory, and avenge an earlier season loss to Omaha Christian. Priscilla Cabrales picked up a season-high six points for the Patriots, scoring five of them in the fourth quarter.

