Prep hoops glance: Smith's 26 points not enough for Parkview Christian boys

Jamal Smith had a game-high 26 points to lead Parkview Christian, but Doniphan-Trumbull pulled away after leading by a point after the first quarter and won 64-53 in a boys basketball game Tuesday at the Elm Creek Tournament.

Smith went 7-of-8 from the free-throw line in the first half, and added six points in the second half off three steals.

Lincoln Lutheran: The Warriors' game scheduled for Tuesday in the Kearney Catholic Tournament was canceled. The Warriors were slated to play the loser of Kearney Catholic and Ogallala, which was canceled due to weather.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Doniphan-Trumbull 63, Parkview Christian 18: Katie Roach scored 10 of her 17 points in the third quarter to lead the Cardinals to a 27-point outburst to pull away from Parkview Christian at the Elm Creek Tournament. Doniphan-Trumbull came out of the half with a full-court press that fueled a 27-6 run. Aleni Rogers led the Patriots with 11 points.

Lincoln Lutheran: Like the boys game, the Warriors' contest at the Kearney Catholic Tournament was canceled.