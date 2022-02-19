Prep hoops glance: Rocket boys use defense to rally past Fremont in fourth quarter

Class A No. 10 Lincoln Northeast trailed at Fremont going into the final quarter, but turned up the defense to escape with a 47-44 boys basketball win on Saturday.

The Rockets had a slight halftime lead but were down 39-36 going into the fourth. The Rockets clamped down, limiting the Tigers to just five points the rest of the way.

Zander Beard led the Rockets with 11 points and Jaden Lang tallied nine. Drew Sellon scored a game-high 20 points for Fremont.

Lincoln Southwest 56, Papillion-La Vista 53: Up by three with 30 seconds remaining, Lukas Helms came up with a steal and layup to seal the Silver Hawk win. Grant Mielak led the team with 17 points in the road win, while Ben Hunzeker added 15. Helms also finished with 10.

Lincoln East 68, Norfolk 43: Carter Tempelmeyer lit up the scoreboard with 33 points for Lincoln East. Malachi Coleman added 10 points. Kamari Moore led Norfolk with 25 points.

Papillion-La Vista South 75, Lincoln North Star 51: The Navigators kept it respectable in the first half, but No. 7 Papillion-La Vista outscored Lincoln North Star 38-20 over the final two quarters. Antall Sandlin'el led North Star with 15 points and Jake Hilkemann added 10.

Elkhorn South 58, Lincoln Southeast 53: No. 9 Elkhorn South went on a 20-9 run in the first quarter and held the Knights at bay the rest of the way. Wade Voss led the Knights with 15 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Southwest 58, Papillion-La Vista 38: Kennadi Williams drained three three-pointers on her way to a game-high 19 points to lead Class A No. 6 Lincoln Southwest. Brinley Christiansen added 12 points, with five coming in a pivotal 13-2 fourth-quarter run.

Lincoln Southeast 58, Elkhorn South 44: Kya Branch scored her game-high 12 points in the first half, including three of her four three-pointers in the Knights' 19-6 first-quarter run. Nyaluak Dak added 11 points for Southeast. The Knights finished 6-of-18 on three-pointers and 20-of-29 from the free-throw line.

Lincoln East 50, Norfolk 19: The No. 8 Spartans led by 10 after the first quarter and it never got closer. Keatyn Musiel led the balanced scoring effort from East with 12 points, while Ellie Bovaird had nine.

Fremont 83, Lincoln Northeast 39: Taylor McCabe continued her huge season with 24 points and 11 rebounds for Fremont. The No. 3 Tigers knocked down 14 three-pointers. Doneelah Washington led the Rockets with 17 points, while Jaeden Webb had 12.

Papillion-La Vista South 63, Lincoln North Star 27: Papillion-La Vista South ran away in the first half, leading at halftime 35-11 after a 23-3 second-quarter run. Sarah Gatwech led the Navigators with 14 points.

