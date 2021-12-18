Prep hoops glance: Rocket boys overcome halftime deficit to win at Omaha Bryan

The Lincoln Northeast boys basketball team overcame a 12-point halftime deficit Saturday to win 65-59 at Omaha Bryan.
Down 35-23, the Rockets cut the deficit in half by the end of the third quarter and outscored the Bears 22-10 in the fourth.
Adonis Jones led the Rockets with 12 points, all coming on three-pointers. Gatran Gatnoor scored 11 and Zander Beard 10.
Creighton Prep 62, Lincoln Southwest 32: Grant Mielak scored a team-high 11 points for Lincoln Southwest as the Class A No. 8 Silver Hawks dropped their first game of the season. For No. 5 Creighton Prep, Luke Jungers led the way with 19 points.
Millard West 62, Lincoln High 54, OT: Cole Kirschner scored six of his 26 points in overtime and hit six three-pointers to help Millard West fend off the Links at Lincoln High. The Links outscored Millard West 14-9 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Collin Nick led the Links with 16 points, followed by Vincent Garrett with 14 and Andrew Gaines with 10.
Lincoln Christian 47, Archbishop Bergan 41: Ethan Berrier scored 18 points, 16 in the second half, to lead the Crusaders. Max Nosal scored 13 for Archbishop Bergan, and Spencer Hamilton added nine on a trio of three-pointers.
Lincoln Lutheran 58, Aquinas 47: Down 27-22 at halftime, the Warriors outscored the Monarchs 34-20 in the second half to earn their second straight win. Junior Jonny Puelz scored 15 of his team-high 21 points in the second half for the Warriors. Gabriel Schmidt add 15 points and Max Bartels 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln High 53, Millard West 42: Kiana Wiley scored 16 points, Briauna Robinson 13 and J'unti Franklin 12 to lead the Class A No. 8 Links. Lincoln High has won six straight.
Lincoln North Star 54, Omaha South 42: Jayla Winters and Greta Zastrow scored 10 points apiece for North Star. The Navigators scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to pull away, including six of Zastrow's 10 points.
Lincoln Northeast 85, Omaha Bryan 5: Sophomore Doneelah Washington scored 16 points, all in the first half, and Jaeden Webb added 12 first-quarter points to lead the Rockets to their fifth win of the season. Freshman Mya Montoya had 13 points for Northeast.
Lincoln Southwest 71, Omaha Marian 33: Four Silver Hawks players scored in double figures, helping continue Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southwest's undefeated season. Aniya Seymore and Kennadi Williams each scored 12 points, Trumyne Lee had 11 and Brinly Christensen added 10.
Archbishop Bergan 54, Lincoln Christian 42: Kaitlyn Mlnarik scored a game-high 16 points for the Knights to lead Class D-1 No. 2 Archbishop Bergan to its sixth straight win. Carlee Hapke added 11 for the Knights. Lauren Swan led Christian with 14.
Lincoln Lutheran 61, Aquinas 8: Jenna Luebbe and Molli Martin each scored 11 points for the Class C-1 No. 2 Warriors. Katelynn Oxley and Shanae Bergt scored nine points apiece.