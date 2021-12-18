Prep hoops glance: Rocket boys overcome halftime deficit to win at Omaha Bryan

The Lincoln Northeast boys basketball team overcame a 12-point halftime deficit Saturday to win 65-59 at Omaha Bryan.

Down 35-23, the Rockets cut the deficit in half by the end of the third quarter and outscored the Bears 22-10 in the fourth.

Adonis Jones led the Rockets with 12 points, all coming on three-pointers. Gatran Gatnoor scored 11 and Zander Beard 10.

Creighton Prep 62, Lincoln Southwest 32: Grant Mielak scored a team-high 11 points for Lincoln Southwest as the Class A No. 8 Silver Hawks dropped their first game of the season. For No. 5 Creighton Prep, Luke Jungers led the way with 19 points.

Millard West 62, Lincoln High 54, OT: Cole Kirschner scored six of his 26 points in overtime and hit six three-pointers to help Millard West fend off the Links at Lincoln High. The Links outscored Millard West 14-9 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Collin Nick led the Links with 16 points, followed by Vincent Garrett with 14 and Andrew Gaines with 10.