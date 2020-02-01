Prep hoops glance: No. 3 East girls survive No. 10 Millard West in OT; Williams leads LNS boys to win

The Class A No. 3 Lincoln East girls survived an overtime home test from No. 10 Millard West, winning 64-62 Saturday at East High School.
The Spartans got a combined 33 points from Delaney Roberts and Taylor Searcey.
Honnah Leo led the Wildcats had a game-high 23 points, while teammate Kennedy Darner hit seven three-pointers to add 21.
East trailed by five midway through the fourth quarter, but rallied to tie the game.
Lincoln Pius X 43, Elkhorn South 31: After leading 15-12 going into halftime, the Class A No. 2 Lincoln Pius X girls broke out for 28 points in the second half. Alexis Markowski paced Pius X with 21 points.
Lincoln High 64, Omaha Burke 42: Lincoln High shot nearly 50% in the road win. Nyayongah Gony led the way, ending with a game-high 24 points and 12 rebounds. Nayyien Koang also finished out the night with a double-double of her own scoring 14 points and grabbing 12 boards.
Lincoln Northeast 62, Gretna 44: McKenna Minter led three Rockets in double figures with 28 points. Aiyana Jones added 13 and and Bri Minter had 11. After McKenna Minter scored 11 of her 28 points to give the Rockets a 16-10 lead, Lincoln Northeast went on a 20-11 run for a 36-21 lead at the half.
Boys Town 33, College View 29: Xiara Lopez had 11 points to lead the Eagles, but College View could not over come Boys Town 10-3 run in the second quarter of a Frontier Conference Tournament consolation game.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gretna 56, Lincoln Northeast 49: Gretna had three double-figure scorers, led by Craig Frost with a team-high 18 in Gretna. Ely Doble added 16 points for the Dragons, while Hershal Vuksich scored 15. Pierce Bazil led the Rockets with a game-high 22 points.
Lincoln North Star 76, Millard South 68: Lincoln North Star survived an offensive onslaught from Millard South to win on the road. The steady hand of Donovan Williams, who led all scorers with 33 points, guided North Star to victory.
Millard North 78, Lincoln Southeast 61: Millard North scored 48 points from inside the paint while getting a team-high 19 points and seven rebounds from Saint Thomas. Thomas got plenty of support from teammates Hunter Sallis (17 points) and Jasen Green (15). Ajantae Hogan was a bright spot for the Knights with 21 points.
Millard West 48, Lincoln East 46: Evan Meyersick hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to sink Lincoln East and give Millard West the road win. Meyersick led the way for the Wildcats with 13 points while Jett Janssen led East with a game-high 19 points.
Omaha Burke 71, Lincoln High 55: Omaha Burke shot 58% from the field and got four double-digit scorers to roll past Lincoln High in Omaha. Jaren Marshall led the Bulldogs with 18 points while David Moreano scored 14. Senior guard Jaxson Barber had a game-high 33 points for the Links.
Heartland Christian 47, College View 43: Despite College View jumping out to a 23-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, Heartland Christian outscored the Eagles 38-20 the rest of the way to win the fifth-place game the Frontier Conference Tournament.