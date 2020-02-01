Prep hoops glance: No. 3 East girls survive No. 10 Millard West in OT; Williams leads LNS boys to win

The Class A No. 3 Lincoln East girls survived an overtime home test from No. 10 Millard West, winning 64-62 Saturday at East High School.

The Spartans got a combined 33 points from Delaney Roberts and Taylor Searcey.

Honnah Leo led the Wildcats had a game-high 23 points, while teammate Kennedy Darner hit seven three-pointers to add 21.

East trailed by five midway through the fourth quarter, but rallied to tie the game.

Lincoln Pius X 43, Elkhorn South 31: After leading 15-12 going into halftime, the Class A No. 2 Lincoln Pius X girls broke out for 28 points in the second half. Alexis Markowski paced Pius X with 21 points.

Lincoln High 64, Omaha Burke 42: Lincoln High shot nearly 50% in the road win. Nyayongah Gony led the way, ending with a game-high 24 points and 12 rebounds. Nayyien Koang also finished out the night with a double-double of her own scoring 14 points and grabbing 12 boards.