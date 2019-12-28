Prep hoops glance: No. 1 Crete swarms No. 2 Northwest; Fairbury edges Lincoln Lutheran in sweep

It wasn't pretty, but Class B No. 1 Crete scrapped their way to a 45-31 win over No. 2 Northwest in the Doane Tournament final Saturday in Crete.
Northwest's offense didn't operate at its best, to say the least, as the Vikings struggled to get any offensive flow going. Northwest failed to produce anything in the first quarter, trailing 16-0. The Vikings scored nine in the second but the Cardinals still led 27-9 at halftime.
Whitney Brown's team-high 16 points helped Northwest post 22 points in the second half but Crete's lead was too much to overcome.
Morgan Maly starred for the Cardinals with a game-high 28 points. No other Crete players scored more than six points.
Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament: Lincoln Lutheran's Jack L'Heureux scored 30 points, but the Warrior boys fell 64-63 in double overtime to Fairbury in the semifinals in Kearney.
The Warriors and Jeffs hung tight throughout the game, with Lutheran taking a 27-24 lead into halftime. Fairbury rebounded in the third quarter to take a 39-38 lead into the final frame.
Ethan Smith led Fairbury with 26 points, while Chance Amundson tacked on 10. Lutheran's Tanner Lebo joined L'Heureux in double digits with 10 points, while Kyle Luebbe and Tice Jenkins each had nine.
Fairbury advanced to the Tuesday's championship at 3:30 p.m. to face the winner of Ogallala-Kearney, which was postponed to Monday because of weather. Lutheran will play in Tuesday's consolation game at 12:30 p.m.
In the girls side of the bracket, Fairbury held off Lutheran 18-17. Ellie Ohlde led Fairbury with five points. Lutheran was led by Elayne Poppe with six. Lutheran will play in Tuesday's consolation game at 11 a.m.