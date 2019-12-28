Prep hoops glance: No. 1 Crete swarms No. 2 Northwest; Fairbury edges Lincoln Lutheran in sweep

It wasn't pretty, but Class B No. 1 Crete scrapped their way to a 45-31 win over No. 2 Northwest in the Doane Tournament final Saturday in Crete.

Northwest's offense didn't operate at its best, to say the least, as the Vikings struggled to get any offensive flow going. Northwest failed to produce anything in the first quarter, trailing 16-0. The Vikings scored nine in the second but the Cardinals still led 27-9 at halftime.

Whitney Brown's team-high 16 points helped Northwest post 22 points in the second half but Crete's lead was too much to overcome.

Morgan Maly starred for the Cardinals with a game-high 28 points. No other Crete players scored more than six points.

Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament: Lincoln Lutheran's Jack L'Heureux scored 30 points, but the Warrior boys fell 64-63 in double overtime to Fairbury in the semifinals in Kearney.

The Warriors and Jeffs hung tight throughout the game, with Lutheran taking a 27-24 lead into halftime. Fairbury rebounded in the third quarter to take a 39-38 lead into the final frame.