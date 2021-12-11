Prep hoops glance: Moore, Knights edge Patriots again; Duo powers Navigators past Burke

Milford 60, Lincoln Lutheran 53: Jaxon Weyand scored 12 of his 18 points in the first half as the Class C-1 No. 5 Eagles jumped ahead in the second quarter for good. Jonny Puelz led the Warriors with 16 points.

Lincoln Christian 71, Sutton 33: Ethan Berrier scored 10 of his 21 points in the third quarter as the Crusaders continued their undefeated start. They were behind 10-7 after the first quarter before scoring 25 points in the second. Easton Marshbanks had 14 points and Ethan Hollenbeck 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln High 63, Elkhorn South 20: The Class A No. 8 Links dominated the middle of the game, with 20 points in each the second and third quarters. Briauna Robinson led the Links with 12 points. J'unti Franklin had 11 and Kiana Wiley 10.

Gretna 45, Lincoln East 27: The Dragon defense held the Spartans to just 10 points in the first half. Emma Schweigert led Gretna with 10 points and Symone Parent had eight. Susie Bovaird had a team-high eight for Lincoln East.