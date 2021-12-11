Prep hoops glance: Moore, Knights edge Patriots again; Duo powers Navigators past Burke

Sophomore Taye Moore scored 15 points to lead the Lincoln Southeast boys basketball team to a 60-55 home win against Millard South on Saturday.
Moore was 6-for-7 from the free-throw line in helping the Knights (3-1) defeat the Patriots for the second time this season.
Wade Voss scored 12 points and B.J. Bradford added 11, including a team-best two three-pointers.
Lincoln North Star 73, Omaha Burke 54: Brennon Clemmons Jr. and Antallah Sandlin'el each put up 18 points and the Navigators used a strong first half to set the tone. Jake Hilkemann also knocked down a pair of three-pointers for 10 points.
Lincoln Northeast 82, Omaha Northwest 47: Four Rockets finished in double figures, led by Christian Winn, who had 14. Zerek Houston added 11 for Northeast, which improved to 4-0. Maison Johnson had 20 points for the Huskies.
Lincoln Southwest 78, Omaha South 59: Grant Mielak scored 17, Rylan Smith scored 16 and Lukas Helms added 14 points for the Class A No. 8 Silver Hawks. Southwest's record improved to 4-0.
Elkhorn South 64, Lincoln High 42: Bryson Faines led the Links with 14 points, and Collin Nick added 10 points. Parker Spann, one of 13 Elkhorn South players to score, had a team-high 12 points.
Milford 60, Lincoln Lutheran 53: Jaxon Weyand scored 12 of his 18 points in the first half as the Class C-1 No. 5 Eagles jumped ahead in the second quarter for good. Jonny Puelz led the Warriors with 16 points.
Lincoln Christian 71, Sutton 33: Ethan Berrier scored 10 of his 21 points in the third quarter as the Crusaders continued their undefeated start. They were behind 10-7 after the first quarter before scoring 25 points in the second. Easton Marshbanks had 14 points and Ethan Hollenbeck 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln High 63, Elkhorn South 20: The Class A No. 8 Links dominated the middle of the game, with 20 points in each the second and third quarters. Briauna Robinson led the Links with 12 points. J'unti Franklin had 11 and Kiana Wiley 10.
Gretna 45, Lincoln East 27: The Dragon defense held the Spartans to just 10 points in the first half. Emma Schweigert led Gretna with 10 points and Symone Parent had eight. Susie Bovaird had a team-high eight for Lincoln East.
Lincoln Northeast 58, Omaha Northwest 34: Northeast is off to a 4-0 start after holding the Huskies to 13 points in the second half. Sophomore Doneelah Washington scored 22 points, including 14 in the first half, for the Rockets. Sophomore Serena Heeren chipped in with 13.
Lincoln North Star 56, Omaha Burke 51: Sarah Gatwech led the Navigators with 19 points to give the Navigators their first win of the season.
Lincoln Southwest 70, Omaha South 31: The Silver Hawks scored 51 first-half points in the rout. Freddie Wallace, Malayah Long and Kennadi Williams each scored 10 points.
Millard South 78, Lincoln Southeast 28: The Class A No. 1 Patriots scored 59 points in the first half. Mya Babbitt led the team with 21 points. Catrice Olds had a team-high eight points for the Knights.
Lincoln Lutheran 43, Milford 19: Katelynn Oxley led the C-1 No. 2 Warriors with 15 points. Erika Young and Elsa Meyer each had six. Taylor Roth led Milford with seven points.
Sutton 42, Lincoln Christian 17: Xytlaly Bautista and Kate Griess each scored in double figures for the D-2 No. 9 Fillies, with Bautista 11 and Griess 10. Faith McCullough scored four for the Crusaders.
Photos: Lincoln Pius X visits Bellevue West for doubleheader
