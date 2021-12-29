 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep hoops glance: Lincoln High boys go cold in OT, fall to Fremont
0 Comments

Prep hoops glance: Lincoln High boys go cold in OT, fall to Fremont

  • Updated
  • 0

Fremont hit eight free throws and two field goals in overtime to defeat Lincoln High 61-51 in boys basketball in a Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament consolation game Wednesday in Fremont.

The Links couldn't buy a shot in the extra frame, going 0-for-10 from the field. Fremont got a game-high 16 points from Micah Moore to lead three players in double figures. Collin Nick led Lincoln High with 15 points.

Johnson-Brock 42, Parkview Christian 40: The Patriots had a chance to tie in the Weeping Water tournament championship but turned the ball over with 6 seconds left to drop their second game of the season. The Eagles were led by Nic Parriott, who had a game-high 15 points, while Caleb Fossenbarger added 11. Michael Ault paced the Patriots with 12. 

Holiday basketball tournament schedules and scores from across the state

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Lutheran 34, Holdrege 21: With C-1 No. 2 Lutheran trailing Holdrege 13-10 entering the third quarter, Abby Wachal hit two threes to spark a 10-0 Warrior run out of halftime. Jenna Luebbe tied a game-high with 10 points and Wachal had seven, with six of those coming in the second half.

Lincoln North Star 64, Grand Island 28: Greta Zastrow scored a game-high 19 points for the Navigators as they cruised at home in a HAC Tournament consolation game. They locked down the Islanders in first half for a 35-6 lead.

Lincoln Southeast 43, Norfolk 36: Anna Long made 8 of 8 free throws to lead the Knights with 11 points at Southeast. The Knights shot 15-of-17 from the free-throw line.

Sterling 47, Parkview Christian 42: The Jets found a way to overcome a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter to down the Patriots in a third-place game at the Weeping Water tournament. Kerolene Dos Santos led all scorers with 20 points and Myllena De Sousa had 15 for Parkview.

High school basketball logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The NFL sent Tom Brady a message after his tablet-tossing meltdown

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News