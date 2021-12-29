Prep hoops glance: Lincoln High boys go cold in OT, fall to Fremont

Fremont hit eight free throws and two field goals in overtime to defeat Lincoln High 61-51 in boys basketball in a Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament consolation game Wednesday in Fremont.
The Links couldn't buy a shot in the extra frame, going 0-for-10 from the field. Fremont got a game-high 16 points from Micah Moore to lead three players in double figures. Collin Nick led Lincoln High with 15 points.
Johnson-Brock 42, Parkview Christian 40: The Patriots had a chance to tie in the Weeping Water tournament championship but turned the ball over with 6 seconds left to drop their second game of the season. The Eagles were led by Nic Parriott, who had a game-high 15 points, while Caleb Fossenbarger added 11. Michael Ault paced the Patriots with 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Lutheran 34, Holdrege 21: With C-1 No. 2 Lutheran trailing Holdrege 13-10 entering the third quarter, Abby Wachal hit two threes to spark a 10-0 Warrior run out of halftime. Jenna Luebbe tied a game-high with 10 points and Wachal had seven, with six of those coming in the second half.
Lincoln North Star 64, Grand Island 28: Greta Zastrow scored a game-high 19 points for the Navigators as they cruised at home in a HAC Tournament consolation game. They locked down the Islanders in first half for a 35-6 lead.
Lincoln Southeast 43, Norfolk 36: Anna Long made 8 of 8 free throws to lead the Knights with 11 points at Southeast. The Knights shot 15-of-17 from the free-throw line.
Sterling 47, Parkview Christian 42: The Jets found a way to overcome a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter to down the Patriots in a third-place game at the Weeping Water tournament. Kerolene Dos Santos led all scorers with 20 points and Myllena De Sousa had 15 for Parkview.