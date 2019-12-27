Prep hoops glance: Lincoln Christian boys, girls sweep Waverly in holiday tournament action

WAVERLY — An offensive outburst in the opening quarter soon gave way to defense, a battle controlled by the Lincoln Christian boys basketball team en route to a 59-35 defeat of Waverly on Friday afternoon in Waverly.
After conceding 14 points in the first period, the Crusaders held the Vikings below 10 points in each of the next three quarters, outscoring their opponent 36-21 during that span.
Justin Bubak scored 25 points while Ashton Carlson added 11, and Drew Beukelman had eight to pace No. 10 Lincoln Christian (7-2), which advances to the Waverly Holiday Tournament championship to take on either Norris or South Sioux City at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.
The Crusaders led 29-21 at the intermission and ran past Waverly 30-14 in the second half.
Noah Stoddard led the Vikings with 15 points and the duo of Andrew Heffelfinger and Cole Murray contributed eight and seven points, respectively.
You have free articles remaining.
Waverly (4-2) will take on the loser of Norris and South Sioux City in the consolation bracket at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.
Lincoln Christian girls 65, Waverly 43
Behind 31 combined points from Barrett Power and Makylee Ailes, the Crusaders' offense clicked in a road rout of the Vikings in the opening round of the Waverly Holiday Tournament.
Power scored six of the top-rated Crusaders' 13 points in the opening period, and Ailes connected on five three-pointers — including three in the fourth quarter — to lead a Lincoln Christian offense that scored at least 12 points in each period.
Lincoln Christian held a slim 31-29 advantage at halftime, but used a stout defensive effort after the intermission, limiting the Vikings to just 14 points the rest of the way.
Julia Martin led Waverly with 12 points and Emelia Rourke added eight.
Lincoln Christian (8-0) will play in the bracket's final and Waverly (1-5) will play in a consolation game Saturday. Both games begin at 10:15 a.m. in Waverly.