Prep hoops glance: Lincoln Christian boys, girls sweep Waverly in holiday tournament action

WAVERLY — An offensive outburst in the opening quarter soon gave way to defense, a battle controlled by the Lincoln Christian boys basketball team en route to a 59-35 defeat of Waverly on Friday afternoon in Waverly.

After conceding 14 points in the first period, the Crusaders held the Vikings below 10 points in each of the next three quarters, outscoring their opponent 36-21 during that span.

Justin Bubak scored 25 points while Ashton Carlson added 11, and Drew Beukelman had eight to pace No. 10 Lincoln Christian (7-2), which advances to the Waverly Holiday Tournament championship to take on either Norris or South Sioux City at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

The Crusaders led 29-21 at the intermission and ran past Waverly 30-14 in the second half.

Noah Stoddard led the Vikings with 15 points and the duo of Andrew Heffelfinger and Cole Murray contributed eight and seven points, respectively.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Waverly (4-2) will take on the loser of Norris and South Sioux City in the consolation bracket at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Lincoln Christian girls 65, Waverly 43