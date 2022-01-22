Prep hoops glance: Kearney holds off Silver Hawks' comeback as LSW boys drop third straight

The Class A No. 8 Lincoln Southwest boys basketball team found themselves in a 33-22 deficit at halftime. Despite mounting a legitimate comeback in the second half, the Silver Hawks dropped its third straight game with a loss to Kearney, 59-58.

Senior guard Ben Hunzeker led all players with a season-high 19 point outing while teammate Bhan Buom also put up a season-high of 15.

The Bearcats were led by Will Vanderbeek's 14 point performance. Jack Dahlgren and Parker Wise each scored 13. With the win, Kearney snaps a three-game losing streak.

Lincoln Pius X 75, Norfolk 48: A 26-11 fourth quarter from the Class A No. 10 Thunderbolts sealed the win. Sam and Jack Hastreiter came alive in the second half, scoring 28 of their 39 after the break Brady Christiansen had 12 points.

Lincoln Christian 66, Glenwood, Iowa 58: Easton Marshbanks scored 10 of his team-high 18 in the second half to go along with a game-high eight rebounds for the Crusaders. Ethan Berrier also scored 11 in the fourth quarter to seal the game.

