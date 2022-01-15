Prep hoops glance: Gretna, Elkhorn South earn OT wins against Capital City teams

No. 9 Gretna rallied to force overtime and then used defense to pull away for a 59-54 boys basketball victory against No. 7 Lincoln Southwest on Saturday.

The Dragons trailed by five heading into the fourth quarter before outscoring the Silver Hawks 16-11 to end regulation. Gretna the stifled Southwest in overtime, allowing zero points.

Senior guard Ben Hunzeker led the Silver Hawks with 18 points while Gretna sophomore Landon Pokorski led all players with 23 points.

Elkhorn South 64, Lincoln North Star 61, OT: Alec Noonan scored 12 points for Elkhorn South, including six in overtime, to lead the the Class A No. 10 Storm at North Star on Saturday.

Chase Anderson led the Storm with 14 points while North Star's Jake Hilkemann scored a game-high 22 points and added eight rebounds.

Elkhorn South began the extra period on a 6-0 run before North Star's Brennon Clemmons scored four straight points to put the game back in reach. Down 62-58, K.G. Gatwech hit a three-pointer for the Navigators with 8.4 seconds left. Noonan iced the game after hitting a pair of free throws and getting a hand on Gatwech's last-second shot.