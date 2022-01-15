Prep hoops glance: Gretna, Elkhorn South earn OT wins against Capital City teams

No. 9 Gretna rallied to force overtime and then used defense to pull away for a 59-54 boys basketball victory against No. 7 Lincoln Southwest on Saturday.
The Dragons trailed by five heading into the fourth quarter before outscoring the Silver Hawks 16-11 to end regulation. Gretna the stifled Southwest in overtime, allowing zero points.
Senior guard Ben Hunzeker led the Silver Hawks with 18 points while Gretna sophomore Landon Pokorski led all players with 23 points.
Elkhorn South 64, Lincoln North Star 61, OT: Alec Noonan scored 12 points for Elkhorn South, including six in overtime, to lead the the Class A No. 10 Storm at North Star on Saturday.
Chase Anderson led the Storm with 14 points while North Star's Jake Hilkemann scored a game-high 22 points and added eight rebounds.
Elkhorn South began the extra period on a 6-0 run before North Star's Brennon Clemmons scored four straight points to put the game back in reach. Down 62-58, K.G. Gatwech hit a three-pointer for the Navigators with 8.4 seconds left. Noonan iced the game after hitting a pair of free throws and getting a hand on Gatwech's last-second shot.
Lincoln Southeast 75, Omaha Benson 65: B.J. Bradford and Taye Moore each scored 19 points for Southeast. The Knights shot 20-of-32 from the charity stripe and had four players finish with double-figure scoring. Jackson Martin added 15 while Wade Voss put up 11.
Lincoln Pius X 74, Omaha Bryan 38: Sam Hastreiter scored 22 points and Jared Bohrer added 19 to lead the Thunderbolts to a road win. Pius X outscored the Bears 58-26 over the final three quarters.
Omaha Central 60, Lincoln East 47: The Spartans fell behind early and were unable to recover against the No. 4 Eagles. Carter Tempelmeyer scored a team-high 15 points for East.
Johnson County Central 65, Parkview Christian 53: The Thunderbirds erased a halftime deficit, outscoring the Class D-2 No. 5 Patriots 42-24 in the second half. Trey Holthus scored 16 of his 22 after the break for JCC. Michael Ault led Parkview with 19 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Omaha Central 48, Lincoln East 28: Aniah Wayne scored 19 points and Inia Jones had 14 as the Class A No. 2 Eagles rolled to the win at East High School. Matalynn Campbell scored all 12 of her points in the fourth quarter to lead the Spartans.
Elkhorn South 45, Lincoln North Star 43: Sarah Gatwech scored a game-high 18 points for North Star, including three three-pointers, but it was not enough as the Storm did just enough to hold off the Navigators.
Omaha Benson 45, Lincoln Southeast 42: After holding a narrow 25-24 lead at halftime, the Knights came up short in the second half and were outscored 21-17. Kya Branch and Cortney Covington each scored nine points for Southeast.
Photos: No. 5 Lincoln Northeast hosts No. 2 Millard North
