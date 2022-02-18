Prep hoops glance: Gatwech's late score helps North Star hold off Fremont in 56-55 win

The Lincoln North Star boys held off a fierce rally from Fremont to win 56-55 at North Star on Friday.

The Navigators led by 12 heading into the fourth quarter before the Tigers went on a 22-11 run, but a late bucket from KG Gatwech sealed the win.

Antallah Sandlin'el scored nine of his 13 points in the third quarter for North Star, and Lynden Bruegman had a team-high 16. Jake Hilkemann and Gatwech each had nine points.

Drew Sellon knocked down six three-pointers to lead Fremont with 18.

Lincoln Pius X 64, Grand Island 55: Three players from the No. 8 Thunderbolts scored more than 14 in a wire-to-wire win. Jared Bohrer led the team with 17, with Sam Hastreiter at 16 and Brady Christiansen at 14, seven coming in the fourth. Grand Island's Isaac Traudt had 19 on the night.

Lincoln Northeast 67, Norfolk 44: The No. 10 Rockets blew the game open in the third quarter, outscoring the Panthers 17-8 after leading by 11 at half. Zander Beard and Christian Winn led Northeast with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Lincoln Christian 62, Bishop Neumann 53: Easton Marshbanks (16 points) and Ethan Berrier (14) led the Crusaders past Bishop Neumann. Lincoln Christian hit six three-pointers, with two apiece by Luke Hovendick and Cameron Herrera.

Lincoln Lutheran 78, Boys Town 69: The Warriors had four double-figure scorers and hit nine threes to run away from the Cowboys. Max Bartels led Lutheran with 17 points, Logan DeBoer added 15, Carson Oerman 14 and Jonny Puelz 12. TJ Covington scored a game-high 18 points for Boys Town.

Parkview Christian 73, Diller-Odell 35: The Patriots capped off their last away game of the regular season with a win over the Griffins. Michael Ault (19 points), Viktar Kachalouski (14) and Maurice Reide (12) led the way for the Patriots. Parkview Christian fell behind 9-8 in the first quarter, but outscored Diller-Odell 65-26 in the final three quarters.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln East 47, Papillion-La Vista 37: East shot 50% from the field and was 12-of-13 at the free-throw line. Senior point guard Matalynn Campbell led all players with 16 points. Campbell made 5 of 6 free throws.

Lincoln Pius X 71, Grand Island 18: Class A No. 7 Pius X led 41-16, then held Grand Island to just two points in the second half in the Thunderbolts' final regular-season game. Sara Iburg had 12 points for the Thunderbolts and Makenna Lesiak added 11.

Lincoln Northeast 46, Norfolk 35: Yelaniya Bradley scored 11 points and made a trio of three-pointers to lead the Rockets. Northeast hit five three-pointers and held Norfolk to just two made threes. After a 17-6 first-quarter edge, the Rockets kept Norfolk at arm's length.

Fremont 71, Lincoln North Star 30: Taylor McCabe scored 23 points and Macy Bryant 20 to lead the Class A No. 3 Tigers, who scored 30 in the first quarter. Sarah Gatwech posted 10 points and five assists for the Navigators.

