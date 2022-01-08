Prep hoops glance: Class A No. 3 Fremont girls surge past Lincoln East

Lincoln Lutheran 58, DC West 17: Erika Young had team-highs of 13 points and three rebounds off the bench in the win for the Class C-1 No. 2 Warriors. Abby Wachal chipped in with nine points and a pair of rebounds.

Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Lincoln Christian 40: Bailey Kissinger poured in 21 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, for C-2 No. 1 St. Cecilia in a home win. The Hawkettes shot 14-for-15 from the free-throw line in a 21-point fourth quarter. Freshman Kena Ailes scored 24 for Lincoln Christian, including 14 in the second half.

Parkview Christian 67, Cornerstone Christian 16: Jada Smith and Kerolene Dos Santos each scored 18 points for the Patriots in the rout. Dos Santos scored 16 of those in the first half and also had six rebounds and four assists, while Smith had a game-high eight boards.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lincoln East 62, Fremont 47: Carter Tempelmeyer's game-high 18 points helped the Class A No. 9 Spartans snap a three-game losing streak. Tempelmeyer was 3-for-3 on free throws; East shot 83% from the free-throw line as a team, making 20 of 24.