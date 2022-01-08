Prep hoops glance: Class A No. 3 Fremont girls surge past Lincoln East

Fremont showed again that it doesn't take long for it to put a foe in a quick hole.
The Class A No. 3 Tigers turned a one-point lead midway through the second quarter into a 10-point halftime lead and an eventual 59-33 girls basketball win against Lincoln East on Saturday in Fremont.
Behind a strong defensive start, East got to within 17-16. But sophomore McKenna Murphy hit a three-pointer and followed with another bucket, and Sarah Shepard and Taylor McCabe each added threes.
Fremont pulled away in the third and fourth quarters.
Murphy had 16 points, including three treys, to lead the Tigers. Junior Kaylee Denker had 11 points for the Spartans, who also got six points, seven assists and 10 rebounds from senior Matalynn Campbell.
Lincoln Southwest 75, Grand Island 11: Kennadi Williams scored 12 of her 19 points in the first quarter and McKenna Rathbun had 15 for the Class A No. 6 Silver Hawks. The team scored 42 in the first half and held the Islanders scoreless in the second quarter.
Lincoln High 63, Columbus 25: J'unti Franklin made four three-pointers and finished with 21 points to lead the No. 9 Links. Junior Kiana Wiley added 15 points for Lincoln High, which made 10 threes.
Lincoln Lutheran 58, DC West 17: Erika Young had team-highs of 13 points and three rebounds off the bench in the win for the Class C-1 No. 2 Warriors. Abby Wachal chipped in with nine points and a pair of rebounds.
Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Lincoln Christian 40: Bailey Kissinger poured in 21 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, for C-2 No. 1 St. Cecilia in a home win. The Hawkettes shot 14-for-15 from the free-throw line in a 21-point fourth quarter. Freshman Kena Ailes scored 24 for Lincoln Christian, including 14 in the second half.
Parkview Christian 67, Cornerstone Christian 16: Jada Smith and Kerolene Dos Santos each scored 18 points for the Patriots in the rout. Dos Santos scored 16 of those in the first half and also had six rebounds and four assists, while Smith had a game-high eight boards.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lincoln East 62, Fremont 47: Carter Tempelmeyer's game-high 18 points helped the Class A No. 9 Spartans snap a three-game losing streak. Tempelmeyer was 3-for-3 on free throws; East shot 83% from the free-throw line as a team, making 20 of 24.
Lincoln Southwest 59, Grand Island 53: With Grand Island trailing by 11 at halftime, Isaac Traudt scored 10 of the Islanders' 19 points out of the break to push the No. 7 Silver Hawks. But the 33 combined points between Rylan Smith and Chuck Love was too much down the stretch. Smith finished with 18 points while Love had 15 with four three-pointers. Traudt led all scorers with 22 points.
Columbus 54, Lincoln High 48: Junior shooting guard Elvis Nguyen scored a game-high 16 points for the Links. Collin Nick added nine points and Andrew Gaines and Vincent Garrett each scored seven for Lincoln High.
DC West 49, Lincoln Lutheran 42: The Warriors held a 19-17 halftime advantage over the Falcons but were outscored 30-23 in the second half. Max Bartels led the Warriors with 15 points, and Jonny Puelz added 12.
Hasting SC 56, Lincoln Christian 49: Senior power forward Ethan Berrier scored 20 points for Lincoln Christian. Berrier converted 12 of 14 shots from the foul line, adding to the Crusaders' 21-of-26 performance on free throws. Brayden Schropp led all scorers with 31 points for Class C-1 No. 8 Hastings SC.
Parkview Christian 85, Cornerstone Christian 53: The D-2 No. 5 Patriots scored at least 20 points in each quarter. Viktar Kachalouski led the way with a game-high 24 points in the blowout win. Maurice Reide chipped in 20 points and Michael Ault added 16.