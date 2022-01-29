Prep hoops glance: Christiansen scores 29 to lead Bolts' offensive attack; Links put away Bunnies

Brady Christiansen scored a game-high 29 points to lead Class A No. 10 Lincoln Pius X to an 87-71 win against Omaha Burke on Saturday.

After leading 40-36 at halftime, Lincoln Pius X scored 28 and held Omaha Burke to just six points in the third quarter.

With the win, the Thunderbolts have won five of their last six games and are 6-3 in the month of January.

Lincoln High 51, Omaha Benson 45: Juniors Collin Nick and Vincent Garrett combined to score 29 points to lead the Links over the Bunnies. Nick scored 15 and Garrett put up 14. Lincoln High trailed 22-17 at halftime, but outscored Omaha Benson 34-23 in the second half.

Lincoln East 64, Millard West 39: Lincoln East exploded for a combined 43 points between the second and third quarters to pull away from the Wildcats. Carter Templemeyer led the Spartans with 11 points and Joe Marfisi added 10 points.

Omaha North 47, Lincoln Southeast 46: Senior guard Mason Strong put up 16 points in the Vikings' win. The game featured eight lead changes and five ties through four quarters of play.

Despite being outrebounded 25-17 and turning the ball over 24 times, the Vikings converted 7 of 16 shots to outscore the Knights from three-point range. Strong's trio of three-point field goals was a game-high.

Kendall Hinton led Southeast with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Bangot Dak scored seven points and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

Elkhorn South 69, Lincoln Northeast 62: In a Class A top 10 battle, the No. 7 Rockets trailed just 34-32 at halftime, but were outscored 18-8 in the third quarter, allowing the No. 8 Storm to form a pathway to victory. Seniors Zander Beard and Adonis Jones scored 15 points apiece for Lincoln Northeast.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Pius X 64, Omaha Burke 32: Class A No. 6 Pius X jumped to a 30-18 first-half lead that was highlighted by 14 of Adison Markowski's game-high 19 points. Thunderbolts freshman Ellie Wells added 11 points.

Lincoln High 80, Omaha Benson 41: A 20-8 second quarter put the No. 4 Links ahead for good against Omaha Benson. The team scored 33 in the fourth quarter to finish the blowout. Bri Robinson and Kiana Wiley each scored 14 to lead Lincoln High.

Lincoln Northeast 61, Elkhorn South 30: Doneelah Washington led Class A No. 10 Northeast with 21 points, and the Rockets rolled in the first half with a 31-9 run. Jaeden Webb added 14 points for the Rockets.

Lincoln Southeast 58, Omaha North 19: The Knights opened on a 17-2 advantage in the first quarter and added to it, closing out the first half on a 28-6 second-quarter run. Sophomore Nyaluak Dak led Southeast with 10 points.

Millard West 54, Lincoln East 52: The Spartans had three players reach double-figure scoring, but a 22-point outburst by Millard West in the third quarter helped the Wildcats fend off Lincoln East. Keatyn Musiel led the Spartans with 14 points, with Lilli Shaw adding 13 and Matalynn Campbell 11. Freshman Neleigh Gessert and Norah Gessert each had 17 points for the Wildcats.

