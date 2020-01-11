Prep hoops glance: Auburn's Weeks reaches career win No. 500

Jim Weeks has hit many milestones in his coaching career. He hit another one Saturday night.
The No. 1 Auburn boys basketball team defeated Nebraska City 54-29, giving Weeks his 500th career victory.
Most of Weeks' victories came in his time at Beatrice, where he led the Orangemen to three Class B state championships and three runner-up finishes. Weeks won 441 games at Beatrice.
Weeks, who is in his third season with Auburn, led the Bulldogs to a Class C-1 state title last year.
You have free articles remaining.
Grand Island 70, Lincoln Southwest 57: Grand Island used an 18-6 run in the third quarter to take control. The Islanders were led in scoring by Them Koang who had 29 points. Grant Mielak led the Silver Hawks with 15.
Lincoln Christian 59, Hastings SC 37: Christian had three players score in double figures, led by Ashton Carlson with 15 points, Justin Bubak (14) and Easton Marshbanks (13).
Lincoln Southeast 79, Kearney 65: Ajantae Hogan had a big second half to lead the Knights with 22 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hastings St. Cecilia 54, Lincoln Christian 45: In a battle of No. 1 teams, it was Class C-2 No. 1 St. Cecilia coming out on top. Junior Makylee Ailes led the C-1 No. 1 Crusaders with 14 points, and Alexis Johnson and Olivia Hollenbeck each added 10.
Lincoln Southwest 62, Grand Island 30: Southwest outscored the Islanders 17-2 in the first quarter to set the tone at Southwest. The Silver Hawks continued their shooting burst, outscoring Grand Island 22-5 in the third quarter to salt away the victory. Kate Dilsaver and Riley Wells led Southwest with 10 points apiece.
Kearney 43, Lincoln Southeast 33: Kearney was able to string together some runs and pull away, including outscoring the Knights 13-7 in the second quarter. Aspen Rusher had 14 points to lead Kearney. The Knights' leading scorer was Mackenzie Toomey with 18.