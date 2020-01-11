Prep hoops glance: Auburn's Weeks reaches career win No. 500

Saturday's statewide scores: Boys | Girls

Jim Weeks has hit many milestones in his coaching career. He hit another one Saturday night.

The No. 1 Auburn boys basketball team defeated Nebraska City 54-29, giving Weeks his 500th career victory.

Most of Weeks' victories came in his time at Beatrice, where he led the Orangemen to three Class B state championships and three runner-up finishes. Weeks won 441 games at Beatrice.

Weeks, who is in his third season with Auburn, led the Bulldogs to a Class C-1 state title last year.

