Prep hoops glance: Appleget a 'junkyard dog' as No. 10 Knights knock off No. 5 Westside

Jake Appleget scored 15 points to lead the Class A No. 10 Lincoln Southeast boys to a gritty 69-45 upset of fifth-ranked Omaha Westside on Saturday in Omaha.

"I did not like what I saw out of Jake on Friday night," Southeast first-year coach Joey Werning said. "Tonight he was a junkyard dog. We talk about earning the chip and he led the way for us with that."

Ajantae Hogan led the Knights with 23 points, and McGinness Schneider had 12.

"We challenged our kids and they showed great resilience to bounce back," Werning said. "I thought our assistants did a great job of getting our defense ready and we did well on that."

Chandler Meeks and Payson Gillespie paced the way for the Warriors with 16 points each.

Lincoln Northeast 85, Omaha Bryan 79: Pierce Bazil was at it again for Northeast with a team-high 25 points to lead the host Rockets.

"Pierce is a kid that can do a lot of different things," Northeast coach Monte Ritchie said. "He had seven assists against Lincoln High and I think eight (Saturday). He's not just scoring offensively, he can kind of do everything. He's getting everybody involved, it's not just him."