Prep hoops glance: Appleget a 'junkyard dog' as No. 10 Knights knock off No. 5 Westside

Jake Appleget scored 15 points to lead the Class A No. 10 Lincoln Southeast boys to a gritty 69-45 upset of fifth-ranked Omaha Westside on Saturday in Omaha.
"I did not like what I saw out of Jake on Friday night," Southeast first-year coach Joey Werning said. "Tonight he was a junkyard dog. We talk about earning the chip and he led the way for us with that."
Ajantae Hogan led the Knights with 23 points, and McGinness Schneider had 12.
"We challenged our kids and they showed great resilience to bounce back," Werning said. "I thought our assistants did a great job of getting our defense ready and we did well on that."
Chandler Meeks and Payson Gillespie paced the way for the Warriors with 16 points each.
Lincoln Northeast 85, Omaha Bryan 79: Pierce Bazil was at it again for Northeast with a team-high 25 points to lead the host Rockets.
"Pierce is a kid that can do a lot of different things," Northeast coach Monte Ritchie said. "He had seven assists against Lincoln High and I think eight (Saturday). He's not just scoring offensively, he can kind of do everything. He's getting everybody involved, it's not just him."
Lincoln Pius X 40, Gretna 36: Brady Christiansen led the visiting Thunderbolts with 15 points. Sam Hoiberg turned up the offensive tempo scoring 11 of the Bolts' 23 second-half points.
Lincoln North Star 69, Omaha South 48: Kwat Abdelkarim played a complete all-around offensive game to lead North Star with 28 points. Abdelkarim finished with five buckets inside the paint, made three three-pointers and was 9 of 12 from free-throw line.
Millard West 78, Lincoln High 60: Evan Meyersick and Ryan Larsen scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, as the Wildcats won at home. The duo of JR and Gatran Gatnoor had 12 and 23 points, respectively, for the Links.
Millard North 59, Lincoln East 43: Class A No. 1 Millard North-East turned into the Hunter Sallis and Carter Glenn show. Sallis had 22 points for Millard North while Glenn scored 21 for East. Saint Thomas chipped in 14 points for the Mustangs.
Lincoln Lutheran 60, Aquinas 46: The Puelz brothers — Joshua and Jonny — combined for 37 of Lutheran's 60 points as the Warriors cruised in David City. Kyle Napier scored 10 for the Monarchs.
Lincoln Christian 51, Archbishop Bergan 39: Easton Marshbanks scored 19 points for the Crusaders as they dominated the fourth quarter at home. Drew Buekelman also scored 15 for Christian, and Jarett Boggs led the Knights with 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln High 67, Millard West 45: Kiana Wiley scored 18 points and Yelaniya Bradley added 17 points to lead the Class A No. 7 Links to the win at Millard West High School. Senior Kaysia Woods added to Lincoln High's balanced attack with 13 points. The Links (2-0) hit seven three-pointers in the victory.
Lincoln Southwest 50, Omaha Marian 37: A steady flow of offense fueled the No. 3 Silver Hawks to victory as Kate Dilsaver paced host Southwest with a game-high 18 points. Ary Harrison led the Crusaders with 13 points.
Lincoln North Star 70, Omaha South 30: The Navigators took charge early at home, outscoring the Packers 25-4 in the first quarter behind 14 points from Abby Krieser, who finished with a game-high 20.
Lincoln Pius X 42, Gretna 29: Leah Mach and Alexis Markowski combined for 23 of top-ranked Pius X's 42 points in Gretna. The first quarter proved to be the difference-maker as Pius X outscored the Dragons 13-2.
Omaha Westside 49, Lincoln Southeast 27: Lucy Schonlau had a game-high 17 points for host Omaha Westside and Kaitlyn Hanna added 11. Liv Bollen had a team-high 10 points for Southeast.
Lincoln Lutheran 37, Aquinas 27: Katelynn Oxley scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Warriors in David City. Bethaney Emswiler paced the Monarchs with 12.
Lincoln Christian 47, Archbishop Bergan 26: Ashlynn Ailes and Faith McCullough each scored nine points as the Crusaders rode a big second quarter to victory at Lincoln Christian. Makylee Ailes also had eight points for the Crusaders.
Parkview Christian 55, Elba 28: The balanced Patriots put four scorers in double figures, led by Anessa Anderson with 14 points, and Alexiah Anderson and Jada Smith with 12 each.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!