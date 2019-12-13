Prep glance: Woods, Gony lead No. 6 Links past Navigators

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bellevue East 78, Lincoln Northeast 70, OT: Joey Skoff scored 23 points and TK Barnett added 21 to lead the Chieftains to the overtime victory. Barnett scored 17 points in the second half. Pierce Bazil led the Rockets with 28 points while hitting five threes.

Kearney 60, Lincoln East 46: Seth Stroh and Preston Pearson each scored 15 points to lead Kearney to a road victory over Lincoln East. Jack Johnson kicked in 13 points to round out the double-digit scorers for the Bearcats. Carter Glenn led the Spartans with 14 points.

WRESTLING

Beau Haizlip Invitational: Lincoln Southeast junior John Friendt pinned Lincoln Pius X's Matt Bohy in 1 minute, 42 seconds, to take home first place in the 170-pound weight class and help the Knights secure a second-place team finish at Omaha South. Three other Lincoln wrestlers took home titles — Pius X's Luke Andres (132), Lincoln High's Jackson Okereke (152) and Lincoln Northeast's Jayden Schrader (285). Schrader pinned his opponent, Omaha North's Isiah Guzman, in just 40 seconds. Hastings took first place at the invite with 264 points, while Southeast racked up 167 for second. Pius X came in third with 119 points.

Lincoln Christian 48, Lincoln Lutheran 18: Tommy Svoboda pinned Lutheran's Alex Suggitt in 1:49 at 145 pounds to lead the Crusaders at Lutheran. The Warriors' Grant Wells pinned Isaac Wegrzyn at 120 pounds in 0:49, and Riley Dawe pinned Christian's Ty Wheeler in 1:19 at 152.