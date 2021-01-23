Prep glance: Williams, Dilsaver help lead Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southwest past No. 9 Kearney

Kennadi Williams scored 10 of her game-high 14 points in the second half, Kate Dilsaver pitched in eight points and Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southwest defeated No. 9 Kearney 41-21 in a girls basketball game Saturday at Lincoln Southwest.

The Silver Hawks defense stifled the Bearcats to only nine points after halftime.

Lincoln Northeast 52, Lincoln Southeast 43: The Rockets snapped a seven-game losing streak with a win over the Knights. Freshman Doneelah Washington powered the Rockets' offense, scoring a game-high 20 points in three quarters. Samantha Searcey led the Knights with 13 points.

Lincoln North Star 60, Grand Island 20: The Navigators put on an offensive showcase against the winless Islanders, scoring 46 points in the first half. Senior guard Abby Krieser paced the Gators with 21 points.

Lincoln Pius X 54, Norfolk 33: Alexis Markowski had another strong performance, leading the Class A No. 1 Bolts with 27 points in the home win. Jillian Aschoff pitched in 11 for Pius X.

BOYS BASKETBALL