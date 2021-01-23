Prep glance: Williams, Dilsaver help lead Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southwest past No. 9 Kearney

Kennadi Williams scored 10 of her game-high 14 points in the second half, Kate Dilsaver pitched in eight points and Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southwest defeated No. 9 Kearney 41-21 in a girls basketball game Saturday at Lincoln Southwest.
The Silver Hawks defense stifled the Bearcats to only nine points after halftime.
Lincoln Northeast 52, Lincoln Southeast 43: The Rockets snapped a seven-game losing streak with a win over the Knights. Freshman Doneelah Washington powered the Rockets' offense, scoring a game-high 20 points in three quarters. Samantha Searcey led the Knights with 13 points.
Lincoln North Star 60, Grand Island 20: The Navigators put on an offensive showcase against the winless Islanders, scoring 46 points in the first half. Senior guard Abby Krieser paced the Gators with 21 points.
Lincoln Pius X 54, Norfolk 33: Alexis Markowski had another strong performance, leading the Class A No. 1 Bolts with 27 points in the home win. Jillian Aschoff pitched in 11 for Pius X.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kearney 72, Lincoln Southwest 58: Trailing by two points at halftime, the visiting Bearcats reeled off 24 points in the third quarter to take a lead they never relinquished. Jack Johnson had 21 points to lead four Bearcats in double digits. Ben Hunzeker led Southwest with 19 points.
Lincoln East 78, Lincoln High 48: Carter Glenn scored 19 points for the Spartans, who pulled away behind a 30-point third quarter. Trevor Henrickson added 13 points for East. Livon Ramsey had 16 points to lead the Links.
Lincoln North Star 49, Grand Island 36: An 11-0 first-quarter run allowed the Navigators to jump out early and never look back to win their fourth straight game. Senior guard Josh Brown led North Star with 21 points.
SWIMMING
Lincoln Northeast triangular: The Lincoln East boys and girls each earned wins against Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln Northeast.
The East boys edged Pius X 94-91 and topped Northeast 135-43.
The Spartans' Ian Paup had a strong day, finishing first in the 50-yard freestyle (22.17 seconds) and first in the 100 freestyle (:49.63). Teammate Matthew Schlegelmilch also won two events (500 freestyle and 200 individual medley).
The East girls beat Pius X 129-54 and Lincoln Northeast 130-50.
The Spartans' Avery Smith won the 200 IM in 2:14.54 and the 100 butterfly in 1:01.16, and Alaina Agnew won the freestyle in :56.46 and the 50 freestyle in :25.46.