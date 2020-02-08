Prep glance: Westside girls need OT to hold off Southwest in top-10 hoops clash

Omaha Westside got a double-double from Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor and the No. 4 Class A Warriors held off No. 6 Lincoln Southwest 52-44 in overtime Saturday in girls basketball in Omaha.
McGinnis-Taylor finished with 12 points and added 13 rebounds as the Warriors went on a 14-6 run in the extra frame. Ella Wedergren and Brooklyn James added 12 and 10 points, respectively, while Freddie Wallace led the Silver Hawks with 12 points.
Lincoln Southeast 55, Omaha Bryan 17: Southeast's defense put on a clinic in Lincoln as the Knights held off Omaha Bryan en route to a blowout win. Kennedy Kirkendall led Southeast with 14 points.
Lincoln High 57, Bellevue East 37: Kaysia Woods put up 20 points for the Links at home while Nyayien Koang scored 15 and Nyayongah Gony had 12. The game was well in hand for Lincoln High at halftime, as it led by 15 never looked back.
Lincoln Christian 56, Aquinas 27: Aided by its full-court defense, Class C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Christian jumped out to a big lead in the first half and never looked back at home. Alexis Johnson scored a career-high 16 points for Christian, with 12 of those coming in the first half. Macey Thege led Aquinas with 12 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wahoo 82, GICC 80, 30T: Trey Scheef scored 26 points to led Wahoo in the marathon battle in Grand Island. Koby Bales paced GICC with 34 points.
Lincoln High 62, Bellevue East 59: The Links captured their second win in as many days behind a 41-point outburst from Jaxson Barber. Ja Reese Lott-Buzby and Antonio Murrillo both had seven points for Lincoln High. Bellevue East was paced by Joey Skoff's 30 points.
Lincoln Southeast 63, Omaha Bryan 49: Behind a strong offensive showing in the first half, the Knights cruised to a double-digit victory. Southeast benefited from Max Renn's game-high 25 points.
Papillion-La Vista 67, Lincoln East 40: East went into halftime trailing by 10 points, but Papio broke it open with a 19-9 advantage in the third quarter. Carter Glenn led the Spartans with 14 points.
Lincoln Christian 69, Aquinas 36: Ashton Carlson scored 17 points to lead the Crusaders at home. Christian led 37-19 after the first half and held Aquinas to only 15 second-half points. Justin Bubak tacked on 16 points for Christian. Payton Davis led Aquinas with 13 points.
Omaha Westside 67, Lincoln Southwest 59: Brayton Christensen led Southwest with 20 points and Jared Bohrer added 12. Jadin Booth netted a game-high 25 points for Omaha Westside.
Lincoln Lutheran 48, Hastings SC 34: Josh Puelz hit four three-pointers and went 5-of-6 from the free-throw line for a game-high 19 points to lead the Warriors in Hastings.
WRESTLING
Lincoln High Invitational: Lincoln Southeast rolled past Lincoln High, Lincoln Southwest and Papillion-La Vista South en route to a first-place finish. The Knights opened the day with a blowout win over Lincoln High 56-15 before steamrolling Lincoln Southwest 69-8 in the second round of round-robin play. In the third and final round, Southeast was able to sneak past Papio South, 40-33, due in part to five of its seven wins coming via pinfall.