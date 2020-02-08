Prep glance: Westside girls need OT to hold off Southwest in top-10 hoops clash

Saturday's statewide scores: Boys | Girls

Omaha Westside got a double-double from Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor and the No. 4 Class A Warriors held off No. 6 Lincoln Southwest 52-44 in overtime Saturday in girls basketball in Omaha.

McGinnis-Taylor finished with 12 points and added 13 rebounds as the Warriors went on a 14-6 run in the extra frame. Ella Wedergren and Brooklyn James added 12 and 10 points, respectively, while Freddie Wallace led the Silver Hawks with 12 points.

Lincoln Southeast 55, Omaha Bryan 17: Southeast's defense put on a clinic in Lincoln as the Knights held off Omaha Bryan en route to a blowout win. Kennedy Kirkendall led Southeast with 14 points.

Lincoln High 57, Bellevue East 37: Kaysia Woods put up 20 points for the Links at home while Nyayien Koang scored 15 and Nyayongah Gony had 12. The game was well in hand for Lincoln High at halftime, as it led by 15 never looked back.