After dropping two games last week and four of five overall, the Lincoln Northeast girls picked up a big resume booster Thursday night.

The Rockets knocked off No. 10 Omaha Central 64-59 at home behind 27 points from Doneelah Washington.

Washington went 13-of-19 from the free-throw line, including 9-of-13 in the second half, to help seal the win.

Serena Heeren added 16 and Yelania Bradley 11 in bounce-back games for Northeast. Inia Jones scored 20 to lead the Eagles.

Lincoln Lutheran 46, Auburn 30: The Warriors were led by Jenna Luebbe, who scored 13 points. Lincoln Lutheran led the game wire to wire, giving up just eight points in the second half. Elsa Meyer added 12 points for the Warriors.

Johnson County Central 53, College View 35: Arely Cabrales's 13 points and Bailee Sterup's 12 led the Thunderbirds to a 25-12 halftime lead and the win over the Eagles. Hailey Orian paced College View with 10.

Waverly 41, Hastings 31: The Class B No. 7 Vikings were led by Parker Christiansen with 18 points. Waverly extends its winning streak to five and improves to 14-6 on the season.

Malcolm 47, Omaha Duchesne 31: Halle Dolliver had 12 of her game-high 21 points in the first quarter for Malcolm. The Class C-1 No. 9 Clippers improve to 18-5.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Northeast 51, Omaha Central 47: Christian Winn knocked down three three-pointers in the first half and scored 17 to lead the Rockets to an upset over the Class A No. 9 Eagles. Quin Weatherholt also chipped in with 10. Northeast jumped out to a 30-22 lead at the half and held on.

Waverly 57, Hastings 48: AJ Heffelfinger was the Vikings' leading scorer with 21 points. Preston Harms added 20 points as Waverly improves to 10-9 for the season.