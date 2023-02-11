The Wahoo boys basketball team's winning streak is up to 16 games, and now it has a Class A win.

In the Heartland Hoops Classic, Marcus Glock scored 16 of his team-high 19 points in the second half for the Class C-1 No. 1 Warriors in a 59-51 win over North Platte.

Owen Hancock added 11 points for Wahoo.

River Johnston and Jesse Mauch scored 41 points combined for the Class A Bulldogs. The Warriors improve to 20-1 on the season.

Parkview Christian 86, Omaha Christian 36: Viktar Kachalouski hit a school-record 10 three-pointers for Class D-2 No. 1 Parkview Christian in a home victory.

Kachalouski was 6-for-7 on three-pointers in the first quarter and finished 10-of-19 beyond the arc on his way to 39 points, three short of the record 42 Maurice Reide had earlier this season. Kachalouski's 10 threes broke Reide's record of nine set last season.

Reide had 16 for the Patriots (20-3), who have won eight straight. The win secured Parkview its 11th Frontier Conference regular-season championship in the past 12 years.

Lincoln North Star 87, Omaha South 49: The Class A No. 7 Navigators had a 23-13 start in the first quarter, led by Antallah Sandlin'el, who had a game-high 20 points. The Navigators improve to 15-6.

Lincoln Lutheran 58, Syracuse 35: The Class C-1 No. 7 Warriors extended their winning streak to nine games. Ryan Hager scored 17 of his game-high 21 points in the first half. The Warriors' defense only gave up 14 points in the second half. Logan Deboer and Gabriel Schmidt each added 11 points.

Lincoln Northeast 50, Omaha North 48: Christian Winn led Lincoln Northeast with 19 points, including 11 in the second quarter. Porter Bazil and Jalen Lang each added eight points. The Rockets have a three-game winning streak and are 13-8 for the season.

Lincoln High 83, Omaha Northwest 41: Justin Bolis scored 10 of the first 12 points for the Links and finished with 14. Bryson Faines scored a game-high 20 points and Collin Nick added 18 points for Lincoln High. The Links' offense couldn't be stopped as they went on a 29-11 run in the third quarter.

Freeman 61, Central City 47: Another matchup in the Heartland Hoops Classic was between the Class C-2 No. 3 Falcons against the Class C-1 No. 5 Bison. Freeman was only ahead by two at halftime but went on a 38-26 run in the second half. The Falcons are now 22-1, while the Bison drop to 20-3.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln High 80, Omaha Northwest 40: The Class A No. 3 Links had balanced scoring with three players each scoring at least 14 points. Kiana Wiley stepped in with a team-high 16 points for the Links. Lincoln High scored 32 points in the first quarter as the Links won their 19th straight and improved to 20-1.

Lincoln Pius X 77, Fremont 37: The Class A No. 7 Thunderbolts had 12 different players score against the Tigers. Adison Markowski was the leading scorer with 20 points. Lily Hodge added 12 points and made four three-pointers. The Lincoln Pius X defense stepped up and only allowed Fremont to shoot 25% for the game.

Lincoln North Star 43, Omaha South 27: Ani Leu scored a game-high 11 points for the Class A No. 9 Navigators. North Star's defense didn't give up more than eight points in any quarter against the Packers. Lincoln North Star is on a three-game winning streak and is now 13-7.

Lincoln Northeast 51, Omaha North 42: Serena Heeren led the way with a double-double for the Rockets, recording 14 points and 16 rebounds. Doneelah Washington also had a double-double with 12 points and 19 rebounds.

Parkview Christian 51, Omaha Christian 21: The Class D-2 No. 7 Patriots had a fast start, and Aisha Dos Santos scored a game-high 17 points. Nyaboth Lual had a season-high 15 points. The Patriots finished unbeaten in conference play, claiming it's first-ever regular-season title in the Frontier Conference.

Bellevue West 62, Lincoln Southeast 58: Nyaluak Dak had a game-high 23 points for Lincoln Southeast. Class A No. 2 Bellevue West had three different players score at least 15 points. Kenzie Melcher was the Thunderbirds leading scorer with 17 points. Bellevue West improves to 19-3 for the season.