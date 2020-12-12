Prep glance: Wachal, Bergt help lead Lutheran girls past Milford

The Lincoln Lutheran girls basketball team used 22 combined points from Abby Wachal and Shenae Bergt to top Milford 42-34 on Saturday night at Lutheran.

The defense also stepped up in big ways for Lutheran, holding the Eagles to only three points in the second quarter.

Milford's Hannah Kepler scored a game-high 18 points.

Sutton 52, Lincoln Christian 46: Kylie Baumert scored a game-high 27 points to pace the No. 8 Mustangs. The second and third quarters proved to be the downfall for Christian, as the Crusaders were outscored 27-14 during that span. Ashlynn Ailes scored a team-high 17 points for Christian.

BOYS HOOPS

Lincoln Christian 64, Sutton 48: Easton Marshbanks and Drew Beukelman served combined for 35 points to help Lincoln Christian to victory in Sutton. Marshbanks scored a game-high 18 points while Beukelman had 17. Most of the Crusaders' damage came in the second half as they poured in 40 points. Tyler Baldwin led Sutton with 11 points.