Prep glance: Wachal, Bergt help lead Lutheran girls past Milford

The Lincoln Lutheran girls basketball team used 22 combined points from Abby Wachal and Shenae Bergt to top Milford 42-34 on Saturday night at Lutheran.
The defense also stepped up in big ways for Lutheran, holding the Eagles to only three points in the second quarter.
Milford's Hannah Kepler scored a game-high 18 points.
Sutton 52, Lincoln Christian 46: Kylie Baumert scored a game-high 27 points to pace the No. 8 Mustangs. The second and third quarters proved to be the downfall for Christian, as the Crusaders were outscored 27-14 during that span. Ashlynn Ailes scored a team-high 17 points for Christian.
BOYS HOOPS
Lincoln Christian 64, Sutton 48: Easton Marshbanks and Drew Beukelman served combined for 35 points to help Lincoln Christian to victory in Sutton. Marshbanks scored a game-high 18 points while Beukelman had 17. Most of the Crusaders' damage came in the second half as they poured in 40 points. Tyler Baldwin led Sutton with 11 points.
Milford 73, Lincoln Lutheran 59: Offense wasn't a problem for Milford as the Eagles came away with three double-digit scorers —including a 19-point outing from Jaxon Weyand. Seth Stutzman wasn't too far behind his teammate with 17 of his own. Despite 31 combined points from Johnny and Josh Puelz, the Warriors couldn't keep up Milford, especially in the first half, where they were outscored 40-24.
WRESTLING
North Bend Central Invite: Aquinas won the event with 296 points. Lincoln Christian finished 13th of 14 teams. Logan View was second with 183.5 points.
