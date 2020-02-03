Prep glance: Vertin's late bucket electrifies Crete boys in double OT thriller

Caleb Vertin's bucket with 3 seconds remaining in double overtime helped electrify the Crete Cardinals, 61-60, over host Columbus on Monday.

Josiah Gardiner led the Cardinals with 30 points as Columbus was led by Porter Discoe's 18. Blake Edzards and Blake Thompson added 15 and 10 points apiece for Columbus.

Columbus High School had lost power earlier in the day as students were dismissed.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Boys Town 43, College View 28: Leela Browning scored 15 points and Katie Thompson added 10 to lead host Boys Town. Xiara Lopez and Emma Bermeo each scored nine for College View.