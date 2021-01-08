Prep glance: Traudt's big game powers Islanders past Lincoln High

Isaac Traudt's 26 points sparked Grand Island to a 59-51 road win over Lincoln High on Friday night.
The Islanders outscored the Links 19-11 in the fourth quarter after being tied at 40 entering the final frame. Kytan Fyfe added 12 points as the only other Islander in double figures.
The Gatnoor brothers teamed up to lead the Links — Gatran led the team with 21 points and JR scored 13.
Lincoln Southeast 65, Kearney 57: Ajantae Hogan scored 26 points to lead Class A No. 8 Lincoln Southeast.
The Knights scored 27 points in the fourth quarter. McGinness Schneider pitched in eight points for Southeast. Jack Johnson scored a game-high 27 points for Kearney.
Parkview Christian 45, Lincoln Lutheran 35: Mark Lual scored 15 points as the Patriots took the win in an inter-city clash.
Jaheim Curry also put in 12 points for Parkview Christian.
Johsua Puelz 12 points to lead the Warriors and Johnny Puelz also had nine.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln High 73, Grand Island 23: Senior Kaysia Woods scored 23 points and sophomore Kiana Wiley added 20 points to lead the Class A No. 7 Links in Grand Island.
Nine players scored for Lincoln High in the victory.
Kearney 48, Lincoln Southeast 30: Lincoln Southeast suffered early shooting woes in the second half as No. 10 Kearney went on a 15-0 run in the third quarter. The Knights trailed 20-19 at halftime before the Bearcat outburst.
Nyaluak Dak led Southeast with eight points.
WRESTLING
Millard West Invitational: Pinfall victories in the finals from Kash Bates, Landan McLaughlin and Noah Sprieck lifted Lincoln Southwest to a second-place finish.
Bates pinned Papillion-La Vista's Jordan Bobler in the 126-pound final to improve to 13-0, while McLaughlin pinned Gretna's Ayden Hall to move his record to 12-0.
Sprieck (13-0) capped the Silver Hawks' night with a pinfall victory against Ryan Zatechka at 220.
Papillion-La Vista won the meet with 216 points. Southwest scored 191½ points.