Prep glance: Traudt's big game powers Islanders past Lincoln High

Johsua Puelz 12 points to lead the Warriors and Johnny Puelz also had nine.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln High 73, Grand Island 23: Senior Kaysia Woods scored 23 points and sophomore Kiana Wiley added 20 points to lead the Class A No. 7 Links in Grand Island.

Nine players scored for Lincoln High in the victory.

Kearney 48, Lincoln Southeast 30: Lincoln Southeast suffered early shooting woes in the second half as No. 10 Kearney went on a 15-0 run in the third quarter. The Knights trailed 20-19 at halftime before the Bearcat outburst.

Nyaluak Dak led Southeast with eight points.

WRESTLING

Millard West Invitational: Pinfall victories in the finals from Kash Bates, Landan McLaughlin and Noah Sprieck lifted Lincoln Southwest to a second-place finish.

Bates pinned Papillion-La Vista's Jordan Bobler in the 126-pound final to improve to 13-0, while McLaughlin pinned Gretna's Ayden Hall to move his record to 12-0.

Sprieck (13-0) capped the Silver Hawks' night with a pinfall victory against Ryan Zatechka at 220.