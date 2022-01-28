Prep glance: Traudt heats up late to help Grand Island upset No. 7 Northeast

Isaac Traudt scored eight of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter to help Grand Island force overtime, where the Islanders outlasted No. 7 Lincoln Northeast 46-44 Friday in Lincoln.

The Rockets outscored Grand Island 18-11 in the third quarter to take a 33-26 lead. But Traudt teamed up with Andy Poss' four points and the Islanders flipped it around to outscore Northeast 15-7 in the fourth to force overtime.

It was a balanced attack for the Rockets, with Porter Bazil netting a team-high 10 points while Jalen Lang and Christian Winn added nine.

Kearney 66, Lincoln High 56: The Bearcats snowballed a 15-point lead at halftime to upend the Links at home. Jack Dahlgren was the catalyst for the Kearney offense, scoring 20 points while Will Vanderbeek added 15. Collin Nick led a resurgence in the second half for Lincoln High but it fell short. He had a game-high 21 points.

Lincoln Pius X 55, Columbus 31: Brady Christiansen was the lone double-figure scorer with a game-high 15 points and the Thunderbolts' ferocious defense limited the Discoverers to 12 second-half points in the blowout win. Jared Bohrer chipped in nine points while Jack Reiling and Sam Hastreiter added eight points apiece to help Pius X win for the fourth time in five games.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln High 53, Kearney 44: Kiana Wiley's 20-point performance led all players and helped the Class A No. 4 Links earn their third straight victory. Wiley shot 6-of-6 from the foul line and made two threes. Bri Robinson scored 14 points for Lincoln High and made 10 of 14 shots from the charity stripe.

Lincoln Pius X 63, Columbus 31: Lily Hodge went 3-for-4 behind the three-point line in the first half for all nine of her points and Adison Markowski added 13 for Class A No. 6 Lincoln Pius X on the road.

Lincoln Northeast 74, Grand Island 22: The Class A No. 10 Rockets had 11 players score led by sophomores Serena Heeren and Doneelah Washington with 14 apiece. Washington scored all of her points in the first half. Grand Island's Hailey Kenkel led all players with 17 points.

Lincoln Southwest 71, Lincoln North Star 28: Junior point guard Lizzie Lesoing scored 16 points and made four three-pointers for the Class A No. 7 Silver Hawks. Freddie Wallace put up 12 points, 10 of which came in the third quarter, and Kennadi Williams scored 11 points in the first half alone.

WRESTLING

Freeman Invitational: Lincoln Christian had three individual champions on its way to the team title championship with 130 points. Charlie Wienke took first at 120 pounds, while Levi McGrew (132) and Seth McGrew (138) each added titles. Isaac Wegrzyn added a second-place mark at 126 in a matchup with Lincoln Lutheran's Grant Wells. The Warriors finished fourth with 77 points.

