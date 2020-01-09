Prep glance: Thunderbolts swim teams sweep triangular

The Lincoln Pius X boys and girls swim teams rolled to victories over Lincoln North Star and Fremont in a triangular Thursday at North Star.
The boys won their duals 87-76 over Fremont and 105-59 over North Star. Ethan Newland had victories in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 54.21 seconds) and 100 free (:51.27).
On the girls side, the Thunderbolts won 107-49 over Fremont and 116-48 over the Gators. Olivia Theil had wins in the 50 free (:25.93) and 100 free (:56:69).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
East Butler 61, College View 24: East Butler held College View to 10 points in the first half at College View, building a 19-point lead. College View struggled on offense with multiple turnovers that led to Tiger points. Amanda Aerts had a strong shooting night for East Butler, going 10-for-14 from the field on her way to 21 points.
Elba 24, Parkview 18: Elba got its third win of the season. The Bluejays were led by Angel McKoski who scored 12 points, including six in the third quarter. Parkview was outmatched all around, while Elba hit a few more shots to pull away at the end.
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Bulter 64, College View 38: Behind a balanced offensive attack, East Butler extended its winning streak to three games. The Tigers reached double-digits in each quarter, including outbursts of 18 and 22 points in the second and fourth period, respectively.