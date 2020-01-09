Prep glance: Thunderbolts swim teams sweep triangular

Thursday's statewide scores: Boys | Girls

The Lincoln Pius X boys and girls swim teams rolled to victories over Lincoln North Star and Fremont in a triangular Thursday at North Star.

The boys won their duals 87-76 over Fremont and 105-59 over North Star. Ethan Newland had victories in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 54.21 seconds) and 100 free (:51.27).

On the girls side, the Thunderbolts won 107-49 over Fremont and 116-48 over the Gators. Olivia Theil had wins in the 50 free (:25.93) and 100 free (:56:69).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Butler 61, College View 24: East Butler held College View to 10 points in the first half at College View, building a 19-point lead. College View struggled on offense with multiple turnovers that led to Tiger points. Amanda Aerts had a strong shooting night for East Butler, going 10-for-14 from the field on her way to 21 points.