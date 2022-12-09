Prep glance: Thunderbolt girls escape Omaha Marian with win

Thunderbolt girls hold off Marian

In a defensive battle, Keeleigh Knobbe helped Class A No. 3 Lincoln Pius X girls basketball team hold off Omaha Marian 38-35 Friday night in Omaha.

The Thunderbolts led 31-22 after three quarters, but Marian rallied in the fourth quarter to make it a closer game.

Adison Markowski chipped in seven points to help Pius X hold off the Crusaders.

Class A No. 2 Lincoln High 55, Kearney 39: Lincoln High got off to a fast start, leading by 10 points after the first quarter.Dyvine Harris scored a game-high 17 points for the Links. Briauna Robinson added 12 points.

Class A No. 5 Millard North 66, Lincoln Southeast 35: Mya Montoya was the leading scorer for the Knights with eight points. Lincoln Southeast struggled to get started offensively, scoring just 14 points in the first half.

Class A No. 8 Lincoln Southwest 57, Grand Island 15: Brinly Christensen led the way for the Silver Hawks with a game-high 16 points. Emma Dostal also had 15 points. Lincoln Southwest outscored Grand Island 38-4 in the first half.

Class A No. 9 Lincoln East 45, Columbus 25: Regan Bovaird scored a team-high 15 points for the Spartans. Lincoln East outscored Columbus by 21 points in the second half.

Parkview Christian 70, Pawnee City 26: Isabella Minatti had a game-high 19 points and Jada Smith had a double-double (18 points and 12 rebounds) for the Patriots as Parkview Christian improved to 4-0. Merryl Paul added 15 points and Aisha Dos Santos had 11.

Boys basketball

Class A. No 7 Lincoln Southwest 76, Grand Island 39: Chuck Love led the way for the Silver Hawks with 17 points. Lincoln Southwest ran away with the game in the second half, outscoring Grand Island by 24 points.

Boys wrestling

Lincoln Christian 42, Lincoln Lutheran 21: Lincoln Christian dominated, losing in just four weight classes. The Crusaders won four of their matches by forfeit.

Girls wrestling

Lincoln Northeast Invitational: Norfolk dominated the invite with 157 points. Lincoln Southeast finished in second place with 37. Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Northwest finished tied for third with 33 points and Lincoln East came in just behind them with 31.